'We are not God': Democrats slammed for launching 'open war with nature'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted Democrats for waging an “open war with nature” Tuesday, citing climate change and transgenderism as instances where they ignore “physical reality.”

“In the end, we degrade anyway because we are not God. Accepting this fact that we are not God, working within the preordained limits of nature, is the key to balance and happiness in this human life. Ignoring that fact leads to insanity, or in the case of modern America, it leads to the trans agenda and climate theology,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “If you asked a hundred honest people to name things human beings cannot control most would list biological sex and the weather.”

“You can’t decide whether you’re a boy or a girl, you are what you are born. Sorry. And nobody, try as we might, can make a sunny day,” Carlson continued. “You don’t manufacture it. You receive it. A sunny day either happens or doesn’t, it’s not up to you. At best we can try to predict the weather. We cannot determine the weather. Since the dawn of time, that has been so obvious that almost nobody has ever mentioned it. But saying it out loud is now heresy. That’s because our leadership class is in open war with nature.”

Carlson also took aim at First Lady Jill Biden and Gisele Fetterman over the medical condition of their husbands, President Joe Biden and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Fetterman suffered a stroke while campaigning for Senate in 2022, while former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, a former neurosurgeon, said Biden showed signs of dementia during a November interview.

“They tell us, of course, age no longer matters. Joe Biden may live forever. We have AI now. It’s all a ridiculous fantasy. They have no such power. They can’t even keep the electrical grid running in the state of California. Some of them know that, they know how limited they are, which is why they become so hysterical in the face of physical reality because it’s a reminder of their limits,” Carlson said.

“Do you remember this fall when the NBC reporter, a woman called Dasha Burns, dared to point out that John Fetterman’s stroke had damaged him. Of course, it had damaged him. Everyone could see it had damaged him,” Carlson continued. “But to Fetterman’s wife and to the rest of the Democratic establishment and the press corps, saying something like that out loud was more offensive than any obscenity.”

Carlson said that Americans had been “commanded” to ignore the health issues of Biden and Fetterman, and cited Don Lemon’s absence after the CNN host claimed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was “past her prime.”

