A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ocasio-Cortez mocked on Twitter for bragging about killing thousands of jobs

'Resign in disgrace'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2023 at 4:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(FOX NEWS) – Proud of her efforts that resulted in the potential loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently bragged about dissuading Amazon from building another headquarters in New York City.

She also slammed the naysayers who she claimed never apologized for criticizing her over it.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Critics came back to knock the "Squad" member on social media for the post, claiming she doesn’t "deserve an apology" and should "resign."

TRENDING: Macho, macho man

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Donald Trump delivers remarks at CPAC
Lawmaker: Key gov't agencies should be defunded, abolished if they 'do not come to heel'
Tucker Carlson rips 'mercenaries' pursuing 'the power of the office'
America's low labor participation rate 'a social and economic disaster,' experts warn
Ocasio-Cortez mocked on Twitter for bragging about killing thousands of jobs
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×