Ocasio-Cortez mocked on Twitter for bragging about killing thousands of jobs

(FOX NEWS) – Proud of her efforts that resulted in the potential loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently bragged about dissuading Amazon from building another headquarters in New York City.
She also slammed the naysayers who she claimed never apologized for criticizing her over it.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Critics came back to knock the "Squad" member on social media for the post, claiming she doesn’t "deserve an apology" and should "resign."
TRENDING: Macho, macho man