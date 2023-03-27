'Offbeat blend of humor and apologetics': Read 'Beyond Sunday Morning' by Tony Carvalho

What happens after Sunday morning? What happens after the mountain-top experiences, the group praise and worship are over? It’s difficult at times to remain connected to our Lord each day in the everyday, the mundane, when all you have before you are a chores list and yesterday’s leftovers for lunch.

"Beyond Sunday Morning" is an easy-to-read, “offbeat blend of humor and apologetics” providing clues, tiny tidbits, and morsels; some are easy to swallow, some not so much, on how to stay connected to the Lord in the other 99 percent of life.

Tony Carvalho starts by setting some ground rules through his numerous stories, insightful perspectives, and fun ways to recognize the Lord’s hand in our lives. He lays out the case, the definition, of what we consider conservative Biblical Christianity by reviewing the frequent challenges to the faith.

Each Christian is in full-time ministry, whether we know it or not, and is in the position to influence the lives of those around us for eternity. Yes, for eternity. The Lord doesn’t want eight-million Billy Grahams. He wants you, and you, and you, and me.

TRENDING: Another bank acquiring collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in major deal

By reading this book, not only will you get past your bad hair days and miserable Mondays, but your weekly Christianity will get a complete revamp and you’ll know with 100 percent certainty of the Lord’s guidance Beyond Sunday Morning.

"'Beyond Sunday Morning' is a collection of wonderfully written essays. If you are desiring to better understand the goodness of God, look no further. Your heart will be encouraged, and your soul will be fed 'Beyond Sunday Morning!'" -- Dr. Adam Wright, President of Dallas Baptist University

Get your copy of 'Beyond Sunday Morning' by Tony Carvalho right now in the WND Superstore!

About the Author

Tony Carvalho now lives in the Florida Panhandle, having worked in the petroleum industry for over 30 years. A geologist by trade, Tony has developed the skill set needed to be an effective apologist. In every generation, people face the challenges, questions, and concerns of the gospel message of the Christian faith. Tony answers these challenges, questions and concerns with a unique style that combines education and entertainment. Tony is also the Founder of Lehigh Ministries which is currently engaged in various outreach activities, including an Oasis Effort designed to help reduce the rate of burnout in the minister, pastor, and missionary population.

Lehigh Ministries is committed to developing various methodologies to increase the frequency of Bible studies at various work locations, as well as the funding of ultrasound systems and support staff for Christian Pregnancy Resource Centers in the USA.

Get your copy of 'Beyond Sunday Morning' by Tony Carvalho right now in the WND Superstore!