Ohio county residents told to shelter in place after another major derailment on Norfolk Southern line

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, triggering officials to issue a warning to nearby residents urging them to stay in their homes.

The 212-car train was passing through Springfield, in central Ohio about 20 miles northeast of Dayton, when it came to a halt after 20 cars derailed, WDTN-TV in Dayton.

The derailment occurred in Clark County at about 4:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

No injuries were reported and a representative for Norfolk Southern said none of the derailed cars contained hazardous materials, according to WHIO-TV in Dayton.

🚨#UPDATE: Multiple reports of power outages following a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Springfield, Ohio with officials urging residence to shelter in place, and to avoid the area due to unknown materials, and possibly chemicals pic.twitter.com/KetDbQetiE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 5, 2023

Still, out of an abundance of caution, Clark County officials urged residents living 1,000 feet of the derailment to stay inside. The shelter-in-place advisory was lifted by early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post published by Clark County at 2:15 a.m. Eastern.

Cleanup crews from Norfolk Southern were being sent to the scene, WDTN reported. Hazmat will also be responding.

Clark County officials held a news conference early Sunday where they revealed the contents of the cars that derailed.

According to WHIO-TV, four tankers were carrying non-hazardous materials.

This includes two containing residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid and two carrying residual amounts of polyacrylamide water solution, WHIO-TV reported.

No spilling was detected and officials told the public that drinking water near the site remained safe for consumption.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, acknowledged the derailment in a Twitter post. He wrote that he'd already been contacted by President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Late this afternoon an @nscorp train derailed in Clark County. We don’t believe hazardous materials were involved. @OhioEPA, @Ohio_EMA, & @OSHP are on scene supporting first responders. President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg called me to offer help from the federal government. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 5, 2023

I have been briefed by FRA leadership and spoke with Gov. DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio. No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are en route. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 5, 2023

This incident follows a number of other recent derailments – the most significant occurring Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, about 180 miles east of Springfield.

The derailment caused the spillage of several hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride. Norfolk Southern conducted a controlled burn of the material, sending a huge cloud over the town.

Since the derailment, there have been numerous reports of illnesses spreading among both humans and animals.

Another derailment of 30 train cars took place only a couple weeks later on Feb. 16 in Van Buren Township, Michigan, outside Detroit. No hazardous materials were involved.

Both of these trains were also operated by Norfolk Southern.

