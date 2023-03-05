A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ohio county residents told to shelter in place after another major derailment on Norfolk Southern line

Carson Choate, The Western Journal By Carson Choate, The Western Journal
Published March 5, 2023 at 5:00pm
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, triggering officials to issue a warning to nearby residents urging them to stay in their homes.

The 212-car train was passing through Springfield, in central Ohio about 20 miles northeast of Dayton, when it came to a halt after 20 cars derailed, WDTN-TV in Dayton.

The derailment occurred in Clark County at about 4:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

No injuries were reported and a representative for Norfolk Southern said none of the derailed cars contained hazardous materials, according to WHIO-TV in Dayton.

Still, out of an abundance of caution, Clark County officials urged residents living 1,000 feet of the derailment to stay inside. The shelter-in-place advisory was lifted by early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post published by Clark County at 2:15 a.m. Eastern.

Cleanup crews from Norfolk Southern were being sent to the scene, WDTN reported. Hazmat will also be responding.

Is someone nefariously causing these train derailments?

Clark County officials held a news conference early Sunday where they revealed the contents of the cars that derailed.

According to WHIO-TV, four tankers were carrying non-hazardous materials.

This includes two containing residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid and two carrying residual amounts of polyacrylamide water solution, WHIO-TV reported.

No spilling was detected and officials told the public that drinking water near the site remained safe for consumption.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, acknowledged the derailment in a Twitter post. He wrote that he'd already been contacted by President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

This incident follows a number of other recent derailments – the most significant occurring Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, about 180 miles east of Springfield.

The derailment caused the spillage of several hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride. Norfolk Southern conducted a controlled burn of the material, sending a huge cloud over the town.

Since the derailment, there have been numerous reports of illnesses spreading among both humans and animals.

Another derailment of 30 train cars took place only a couple weeks later on Feb. 16 in Van Buren Township, Michigan, outside Detroit. No hazardous materials were involved.

Both of these trains were also operated by Norfolk Southern.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

