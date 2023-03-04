A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Oil protests turn deadly in Columbia as 79 police taken hostage, 2 people killed

Locals demanded China-owned Emerald Energy invest in local infrastructure

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2023 at 3:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Police taken hostage as oil protests turn deadly in Columbia (video screenshot)

Police taken hostage as oil protests turn deadly in Columbia (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Protests in Colombia have taken a violent turn after residents took 79 police officers hostage and two people died in the clash.

The residents of Colombia’s southern Caquetá province blockaded the compound of oil company Emerald Energy, a subsidiary of China’s state-owned company Sinochem. They also took nine oil field workers as hostages along with dozens of police officers.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The protesters have demanded help to repair and build new roads in the area. A police officer, Ricardo Monroy, and a civilian died during the blockade. President Gustavo Petro decried the killings in a statement on Twitter.

TRENDING: A big family fight just waiting to happen

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Juror says Murdaugh's testimony was a booger-blowing bluff
German woman banned from Poland after trying to help migrants at Belarus border wall
Oil protests turn deadly in Columbia as 79 police taken hostage, 2 people killed
Argentina to renew push for sovereignty over Falkland Islands
Walmart to shutter Portland locations just months after CEO's warnings on crime
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×