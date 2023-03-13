Oldest Bible manuscript to go on display at Tel Aviv museum

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The Codex Sassoon, a complete manuscript of the Hebrew Bible, will go on display at Tel Aviv's ANU - Museum of the Jewish People from March 23-29, according to ANU and Sotheby's.

The codex is named after the previous owner, David Solomon Sassoon, who acquired the Bible in 1929 and assembled one of the most significant private collections of Judaica and Hebraica manuscripts in the 20th century. The document offers a critical link bridging Jewish oral tradition to the modern Hebrew Bible.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It was not until recently that the current owner, collector Jacqui Safra, had the Codex Sassoon carbon dated, confirming it was older than the Aleppo Codex and the Leningrad Codex, two other major early Hebrew Bibles, according to Sotheby's.

TRENDING: Despite Supreme rulings, satanists and atheists ferociously pounce on Ten Commandments

Read the full story ›