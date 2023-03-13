A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Oldest Bible manuscript to go on display at Tel Aviv museum

Allowing public to reserve tickets to see manuscript for free

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2023 at 8:21pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The Codex Sassoon, a complete manuscript of the Hebrew Bible, will go on display at Tel Aviv's ANU - Museum of the Jewish People from March 23-29, according to ANU and Sotheby's.

The codex is named after the previous owner, David Solomon Sassoon, who acquired the Bible in 1929 and assembled one of the most significant private collections of Judaica and Hebraica manuscripts in the 20th century. The document offers a critical link bridging Jewish oral tradition to the modern Hebrew Bible.

It was not until recently that the current owner, collector Jacqui Safra, had the Codex Sassoon carbon dated, confirming it was older than the Aleppo Codex and the Leningrad Codex, two other major early Hebrew Bibles, according to Sotheby's.

