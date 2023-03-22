A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible manuscript now on display

Codex Sassoon, valued at $30-$50 million, can be seen for free ahead of its New York sale

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 22, 2023 at 4:38pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
The Codex Sassoon, the oldest and the most complete ancient Bible, is on display at Tel Aviv's Anu Museum March 23-29, 2023, before it's sold at auction in New York. (Courtesy Anu)

The Codex Sassoon, the oldest and the most complete ancient Bible, is on display at Tel Aviv's Anu Museum March 23-29, 2023, before it's sold at auction in New York. (Courtesy Anu)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- The Codex Sassoon, the oldest-known and the most complete Hebrew Bible manuscript, will go on display for the first time in Israel on Thursday at Tel Aviv’s Anu Museum, giving the public a rare opportunity to see the book before it is auctioned at Sotheby’s New York for an expected $30-$50 million.

The Masoretic codex comprises all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible and dates to the 10th century CE. The March 23-29 viewing at Anu will be free with pre-registration at the museum website.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“These are complicated days in Israel,” said Irina Nevzlin, chair of Anu’s board of directors, referring to the ongoing political turmoil. “Everything seems unclear and unsure, and it feels right to touch something that tells the story of our nation and allows the ability to look back into the past and forward towards the future. The Codex tells the stories of hundreds of years as Israel marks 75 years.”

TRENDING: 29-year-old professor suddenly drops dead while playing basketball on campus

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pope woke? Francis talks racism, abortion, feminism, LGBT in new Disney special
Oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible manuscript now on display
Stocks slide following Fed's rate hike, Dow sheds more than 500 points
Woke diversity dean who derailed Stanford speaker learns her fate
Dumbed down: Americans IQ scores falling first time in a century
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×