It's past time to take the rainbow back!

I had been living in California about 25 years ago, but it was getting desperate; I was clear I had to get out. Yes, 25 years ago, it was already a nightmare to live there – to raise a family in peace with God. Elizabeth and I decided to try rural southern Oregon. We visited frequently. It seemed like a world apart.

So we moved our family there, and it brought us a modicum of peace … for a while.

One day, we decided to visit Portland. We didn't realize it was "pride day." What a mistake.

We had a choice – head home, another four-hour drive, or take shelter in our hotel room for the day. I ventured outside with my five daughters and immediately encountered the parade. It was a scene from hell. People in various states of undress, noisemakers, horns blaring, weirdness. I took the kids, and a baby carriage, as far away as I could. It wasn't far enough.

Several women with blue hair began accosting us.

"Look," one said. "Breeders!" Five or six surrounded us. I kept my kids in tow cautiously. I noticed all of them wore rainbow shirts.

I got out of there as quickly as I could. It wasn't threatening but was something the kids and I remembered. It was a sign for me. I had not moved far enough away. Yeah, that was the beginning. Twenty-five years later, we cannot escape this "pride" movement. It's all around us. It's growing more diabolical. It's becoming more sinister every day.

And why did they take the rainbow for their emblem?

"And God spake unto Noah, and to his sons with him, saying, And I, behold, I establish my covenant with you, and with your seed after you; … And I will establish my covenant with you, neither shall all flesh be cut off any more by the waters of a flood; neither shall there any more be a flood to destroy the earth. And God said, This is the token of the covenant which I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth. And it shall come to pass, when I bring a cloud over the earth, that the bow shall be seen in the cloud: And I will remember my covenant, which is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh; and the waters shall no more become a flood to destroy all flesh. And the bow shall be in the cloud; and I will look upon it, that I may remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is upon the earth. And God said unto Noah, This is the token of the covenant, which I have established between me and all flesh that is upon the earth." (Genesis 9:12-17)

That was God's covenant with us. For thousands of years, it was a sign of hope. But it has been hijacked, stolen, misappropriated.

It's time for us to reclaim it – or God will. We're told that his throne is surrounded by rainbows, in the last chapters of Revelation: "And he that sat was to look upon like a jasper and a sardine stone: and there was a rainbow round about the throne, in sight like unto an emerald."

And, back in Genesis 2:24, God told us something else.

He told us about marriage.

"Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh."

So elementary – easy enough for Joe Biden to remember most of his life in politics – marriage was for one man and one woman. It was something that God prescribed.

Take it from Rabbi Kirt Schneider – take the rainbow back for God! It's past time to act!

See Rabbi Schneider's recent video:

