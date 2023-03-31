Pelosi scorched for demanding Trump 'prove innocence'

Ex-House speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting scorched on social media for turning the American basics of justice and law upside down.

After the New Manhattan DA on Thursday released his political indictment of President Trump, she demanded that Trump "prove innocence.'

That's the reverse of the legal standard that no one has to "prove innocence," but in all cases prosecutors must prove guilt, in criminal cases beyond a reasonably doubt. It's a standard that law students would be expected to be fully familiar with even before they begin their training.

The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2023

Pelosi, apparently creating her own, brand new standard for criminal cases – in this case for President Trump, demanded, "The grand jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former president will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right."

Explained commentary at Twitchy, which monitors and comments on that social media site, "It would be unprofessional, cruel, and tacky to ask how drunk Nancy Pelosi was when she tweeted out this hot mess about Trump's indictment last night. Truly, beneath us heere ven at Twitchy to write such agthing … NOT. Ooopsie, we totally already wrote it. Oh well, the truth hurts."

It continued, "Leave it to ol' Nan to give the whole, vile, corrupt, 'plan' away because she can't help but try and take a victory lap over this stuff. Notice what she says about Trump having to prove his INNOCENCE."

Then the commentary schools Pelosi, "We hate to break it to her, but here in America, it's still innocent until proven GUILTY. Suppose it's kind of us to assume she was drinking and not a total DOLT when it comes to the basic fundamentals of our country."

Social media commenters responded to Pelosi, with, "This is the most anti-American vomit that has ever exited your commie mouth."

Another said, "Are you truly this ignorant? This imbecilic? This misguided? This fascistic? A 'trial to prove innocence'? Are you familiar with the concept of presumption of innocence as the DEFAULT…?"

It, of course, was Pelosi who orchestrated two failed attempts to impeach and remove President Trump while he was in office on charges that even experts doubted were anything but political.

Then she staged a Jan. 6 Commission series of hearings to try to find something to use against Trump in his 2024 campaign.

This all was after the "Russia, Russia, Russia" and "Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine" and other campaigns Democrats orchestrated against Trump based, essentially, on statements that were lies.

Trump, responding to the political charges, accused Joe Biden of "political persecution" and "election interference at the highest level in history."

He charged radical left Democrats, " the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country" have pursued him with "witch hunt" after "witch hunt."

Their goal, he charged, is to " destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

He explained, "The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference."

