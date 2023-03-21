A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money U.S.WND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'People will die from this, for sure': 'Worst drug shortage' rocking medical industry

'This is a terrible crisis'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 21, 2023 at 2:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. is experiencing its worst drug shortage in 10 years due to manufacturing issues and plant closures, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists told Axios.

The shortage has impacted several drugs that are used to treat cancer, according to Axios. Issues caused by manufacturing and quality control problems are exacerbated by a lack of alternative options for acquiring some of these drugs, industry experts told the outlet.

TRENDING: Wrestling with Jesus: NCAA shoots down champion's faith declaration

Pluvicto, a drug used to extend the lives of patients with prostate cancer, is already in short supply and will not be replenished for several months as its manufacturers attempt to ramp up production, according to The Wall Street Journal. Novartis, the drug’s manufacturer, is prioritizing patients who have already started the regimen and is not taking new patients.

“People will die from this shortage, for sure,” Jonathan McConathy, director of the division of molecular imaging and therapeutics at the University of Alabama, told the WSJ.

An FDA spokesman told the outlet it’s working with drug manufacturers to try to meet demand for various drugs, and a pharmacy director said it’s usually possible to get patients what they need by compounding or repackaging drugs into the appropriate dosage, but that this creates excess work and adds additional costs for hospitals.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is the drug shortage intentional from the powers that be?

Methotrexate, a chemotherapy drug taken by injection, is in short supply following its producer shutting down production due to bankruptcy, according to Axios. Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, a bladder cancer drug, is being rationed and in some cases is not available at all.

“This is a terrible crisis. We should be doing everything we can to give every single one of these patients the best chance of survival,” Laura Bray, a board member of the End Drug Shortages Alliance, told CNN.

“Those are absolutely critical. They need to be made on very specialized manufacturing lines due to the nature of the manufacturing,” Valerie Jensen, associate director of the FDA’s Drug Shortage Staff, told Axios.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top-tier NCAA college scrapping its entire athletics department
'People will die from this, for sure': 'Worst drug shortage' rocking medical industry
Divinity school pushes reparations in 'Religion and the Legacies of Slavery' series
Major state could use 'backdoor' to kickstart end of diesel trucks in U.S.
Lawmaker defends banning Christian school over forfeit to team with trans player
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×