Perth Mint sold billions in diluted gold to China, tried to cover it up

'Doping' precious metal is not illegal

WND News Services
Published March 10, 2023
(Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Over the years, we have periodically reported of the occasional gold bar discovered as counterfeit, including gold-plated tungsten bars, but most (if not all) have been via third-party fraudsters.

'This time is different' however, as overnight reports via Australia's ABC News claims that the historic Perth Mint is facing a potential $9 billion recall of gold bars after selling diluted or "doped" bullion to China and then covering it up, according to a leaked internal report.

Gold doping is a somewhat accepted practice in the industry and is not illegal, but is high risk for refiners, as it lowers the quality of bullion by adding impurities like silver or copper.

