Pfizer recalls millions of pills over risk of child poisoning

Pfizer recalled more than four million packages of Nurtec ODT Thursday due to the risk of child poisoning, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Pfizer is recalling the migraine medicine because it is currently in a blister packet, which is not deemed “child resistant” and therefore poses a potential risk to children. For a package to be child resistant, it must be significantly challenging for a child under five to open it, according to CPSC.
Anyone who currently has Nurtec ODT can contact Pfizer to get a free child-resistant pouch to put the medicine in, the safety commission said.
Nurtec ODT #Recall to provide child resistant pouches to patients for storage of their medicine. Click link for details. https://t.co/B9zEvxLulC pic.twitter.com/MmCnL6DDA0
— Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) (@NurtecODT) March 16, 2023
“The recalled prescription drugs must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children,” CPSC said.
Pfizer is recalling 4.2 million units of the packages, which contain eight 75 mg disintegrating tablets; the Poison Prevention Safety Act (PPPA) requires this drug to be in child-resistant packaging.
“The tablets are in a non-child resistant blister card packaged in a carton that includes the name of the product, dosage strength, NDC number and expiration date,” the safety commission said.
The medication was sold in pharmacies nationwide from December 2021 through March 2023.
Consumers of the product can keep their current medication and are advised to continue to keep using it as prescribed after obtaining the child-resistant pouch, according to a statement by Nurtec. The statement also explains that there is no need to return Nurtec packages and explains that “recall” refers to any situation where a product needs repair, replacement, refund, or notice/warning.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
