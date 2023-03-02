Police arrest man carrying 600-year-old mummy in bag

(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – On Feb. 25, 2023, police approached three men in a park in Peru. They had been drinking, and police conducted a routine search of their belongings.

It was during this search that authorities made a startling discovery: one of the men had a centuries-old mummy in his cooler bag, the same bag he had previously used to deliver food to people in the area.

The man, 26-year-old Julio Cesar Bermejo, told police that the mummy was his “spiritual girlfriend” and that he had named her “Juanita,” according to BBC.

