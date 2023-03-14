Police get ordered not to interfere in arguments over same-sex marriage

Police in the United Kingdom, who have been at the forefront of the global LGBT movement to make criminals out of anyone who disagrees with the ideology, are being told to back off.

A report from the Christian Institute has explained that new instructions are being developed by the government that explains everyone should be able to engage in "lawful debate" on issues like same-sex marriage and biological sex.

No "police interference" is needed there.

The institute reports, "In a new code of practice on non-crime hate incidents (NCHI) laid before Parliament … the government made clear that causing offense is not enough to warrant the police including someone’s personal details in an NCHI."

TRENDING: 'Duck Dynasty' star slams librarians for disrupting Kirk Cameron story times

The new code, as proposed, notes any censorship or "interference with a person’s 'right to freedom of expression' needs to be 'proportionate and necessary.'"

The move follows a Court of Appeal decision in 2021 that backed Harry Miller. He had been logged into government records because someone complained that a social media statement he posted was "transphobic."

But the ruling from the court was that those measures unlawfully interfered with free speech.

The new code, still a draft, supports "College of Policing measures introduced after Miller’s court victory, and confirms 'strongly held views' do not, by themselves, 'amount to a criminal offense.'"

Do you agree with this new police policy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (9 Votes) 10% (1 Votes)

Now the plan is to have a person's "personal data" recorded by police only if the situation "presents a real risk of significant harm to individuals or groups," or, in essence, a threat.

The institute reported Home Secretary Suella Braverman explained the work of police officers never must include "politically correct distractions."

"People are perfectly entitled to say things about politics, gender, and religion that others find offensive. Disagreement is not incitement, and nor is irreverence or mockery," she explained.

Also, Stephen Watson, the chief constable for Greater Manchester Police, explained, "It is not automatically unlawful to say or do things which can be unpleasant, hurtful, distasteful or offensive."

The controversy has been surging since 2005, when Joe and Helen Roberts were grilled by police for an hour because they complained to their local government about its promotions of "gay rights."

Police then accused the couple of a "hate crime."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It took legal action on the behalf of the couple for the police and government officials to apologize to them.

According to a report in the Express, Braverman is pushing for new rules that set as a priority for police paying attention to "serious offenses," not "social media."

She said, "It is only common sense that their focus must remain on catching dangerous criminals and bringing them to justice, not getting embroiled in political debate where no laws are being broken."

When Miller's case was being fought in the courts, High Court Justice Julian Knowles "found the police probe was unlawful, adding Britain had never been 'an Orwellian society' with a Stasi or Gestapo,'" the report said.

The new priorities are part of an overall plan to pursue "common sense policing," officials reported.

The Express pointed out, "Earlier this month, prosecutors told the Home Affairs select committee that police only spend the equivalent of one day a week fighting crime and the rest of their time goes on safeguarding, crime prevention and other work.:



EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].