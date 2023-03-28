Police 'strongly believe' school shooter had additional targets

By Reagan Reese

The Nashville, Tennessee, Police “strongly believe” the school shooter may have had plans to target a local mall and family members, according to CBS News.

On Monday, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a woman who was transgender and went by “he/him” pronouns, shot through Covenant School doors before firing at and killing three children and three adults. Nashville Police believe that Hale, a former student at the school, “had some history there” and “possibly some resentment,” according to CBS News.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

“We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake told the outlet. “And that just did not happen.”

At 10:13 a.m., the Nashville Police Department received a call that there was an active shooter in the school and after arriving on scene, they engaged with Hale and killed her. Hale was suspected to be heavily armed, carrying two “assault-type” rifles and a handgun.

More than 200 students attend the private Christian elementary school with about 42 staff members working at the school district.

Upon searching Hale’s home, authorities found two more weapons and maps “pertaining to maybe some thinking about some other incidents,” CBS News reported. Hale’s attack on the school is believed to be “targeted and planned.”

“What detectives have said so far is there’s possibly some resentment for having to go to that school,” Drake told CBS News.

Just minutes before the shooting, Hale told her former middle school basketball teammate that she planned to commit suicide. In an Instagram direct message, Hale said she “had left more than enough evidence behind” and that “something bad” was about to happen.

“We have a manifesto, we have a booklet, that shows the [sic] exactly what she had planned to do,” Drake told CBS News. “We have maps that show the entry point into the school, the weapons that were going to be used, the clothing that she was gonna wear, and she had drawn it up, almost like a cartoon character. It was exactly what she had on during this incident.”

