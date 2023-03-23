Polio is back: Major city re-launches vax campaign against previously eradicated disease

(BREITBART) – Authorities in the U.K. are set to re-launch a child vaccination campaign in London in response to a polio outbreak in the capital.

British authorities are to re-launch efforts to see every child in London aged from 1 to 11 vaccinated against Polio after an outbreak of the disease last year.

An initial campaign to see all children jabbed was started last year after the formerly extinct disease was found in the city’s sewer system, with the virus thought to have possibly re-entered open-borders Britain from abroad.

