A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Polio is back: Major city re-launches vax campaign against previously eradicated disease

Ongoing outbreak thought to be result of live oral vaccine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – Authorities in the U.K. are set to re-launch a child vaccination campaign in London in response to a polio outbreak in the capital.

British authorities are to re-launch efforts to see every child in London aged from 1 to 11 vaccinated against Polio after an outbreak of the disease last year.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

An initial campaign to see all children jabbed was started last year after the formerly extinct disease was found in the city’s sewer system, with the virus thought to have possibly re-entered open-borders Britain from abroad.

TRENDING: Clint Eastwood not seen for well over year: Legend's pals fear for his health

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden reaches new illegal migrant expulsion deal with Canada
TikTok CEO refuses to say Communist China has 'persecuted' Uyghurs
Major automaker expects to hemorrhage billions from its electric vehicle business
Gold soars above $2,000
Walmart layoffs at fulfillment centers signal ominous sign for economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×