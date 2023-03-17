Polite 'insurrectionists'? New bodycam video destroys Dems' J6 narrative

Newly-released police bodycam footage from Jan. 6 shows Trump supporters obeying cops leading them out of the Senate chamber, with some even thanking the police — further eviscerating the Democrats' "deadly insurrection" J6 narrative.

The footage came to light due to the sentencing trial of Jacob Chansley, the infamous horned J6 protester dubbed the "QAnon Shaman" by the media. Chansley is shown in the video thanking the police officers who are clearing ralliers out of the Senate chamber in the U.S. Capitol building.

The video shared on Twitter by "D. Scott" (@eclipsethis2003) hit social media on Tuesday and conservatives responded with outrage, with many saying the liberal J6 narrative is collapsing before their eyes. D. Scott's March 14 tweet reads: "Newly released video footage captured by body-worn police cameras has shown a new perspective of the clearing of the Senate chamber from Jan. 6. The footage was presented as evidence during Jacob Chansley’s sentencing [hearing] and was finally made public today."

Newly released video footage captured by body-worn police cameras has shown a new perspective of the clearing of the Senate chamber from January 6th. The footage was presented as evidence during Jacob Chansley’s sentencing and was finally made public today. pic.twitter.com/Fhwm1Kis2J — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) March 14, 2023

The video begins with an officer yelling, "Time to go!" to the people mulling around in the Senate chamber. "Let's go, let's go," says another officer.

In the video, people can be heard saying "thank you" to the officers. One man says, "Roger that" to the officer telling people it is time to exit the room.

"God is glorious," says another man as he is walking toward the door. "God is glorious. It smells like an old church."

A man walking with police down the stairs after leaving the chamber chants, "Freedom!" as the video comes to an end.

Chansley himself is shown in footage, saying to the officers as he approached the door, "Thank you for your patience. We really appreciate it." It was Fox News Tucker Carlson's airing of previously unseen J6 footage of a cooperative Chansley being led around inside the Capitol by police that engendered a new wave of outrage and skepticism among conservatives toward the Democrat-run Jan. 6 Committee and the "insurrection" narrative it attempted to sell to the public (in part through cherry-picked videos).

Carlson called that carefully crafted J6 narrative "probably second only to the 2020 election as the biggest scam in my lifetime.”

In November 2021, Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the J6 event. CNN reported, "The Justice Department had asked for Chansley to receive a harsh sentence as a way to set an example among the Jan. 6 rioters, and prosecutors have positioned Chansley as emblematic of a barbaric crowd. ... Prosecutor Kimberly Paschall used several videos to show Chansley’s entrance into the Capitol building and Senate chamber, yelling along with the crowd. 'That is not peaceful.' ... Paschall called his role as the 'flag-bearer' of the mob 'chaos' and 'terrifying.'"

But Chansley and his lawyers were not provided in a timely manner the more innocent J6 surveillance footage now coming to light, in part due to Republicans winning control of the House of Representatives.

Conservative New York Post columnist Miranda Devine castigated the Democrats and Never-Trump Republicans for their "cover-up" of the Jan. 6 reality, writing March 8 (after Carlson's blockbuster video release):

For more than two years, while they controlled every lever of power in Washington, the Democratic Party and their media allies told a one-sided story about what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. For more than two years, the surveillance footage from the 2021 Capitol riot, aired this week by Tucker Carlson, was kept from the American public by a Democratic Congress so a false narrative became cemented in the public consciousness. For more than two years, footage that could have exonerated Jan. 6 defendants was kept from their legal teams. People are in prison because of that cover-up.

Reaction to the Senate chamber video, which now has 1.5 million views, according to Twitter, was quick, furious and at times sarcastic. All of the responses below accompanied D. Scott's video:

Benjamin Weingarten, editor at large, RealClear Investigations: "First insurrection where insurrectionists are thanking the police officers for their service as they're being escorted out."

Ty (@hoahhe): "'God bless you officers. Thank you for your patience.'" Yep, sounds like a classic Insurrection to me."

Kris Rowe (@KrisRoweRR): "Well, I for one in shock at the raw violence of these images. It’s amazing that any of these policeman survived the onslaught of insurrectionist asking for God’s blessing upon them."

Allie Garcia (@AllieGAK): "Bodycam footage shows Jan 6 inside the Capitol, everyone is peaceful, following police orders, and a friendly and complimentary of the police. The communists will never report this so we need to spread it far and wide."

Funny man (@chanandlerbongn): "This is just as bad as anything Russia does to political dissidents."

Jacqueline Kahn (2JacquelineKahn1): "How many BLM protestors who looted & burned down buildings in "honor" of George Floyd were arrested & are still in prison?" "The pd [police department] escorts them in? Then back out? Am I missing something?"

Admiral Quality (@AdmiralQuality): "Tour's over folks, now proceed directly to

Lori Deers (@Liana53160): "That's entrapment to be used to frame Jan 6th protesters! The J6 committee lied about everything."

A recent Rasmussen Reports poll shows a majority of "likely voters" polled believed the FBI helped instigate the Jan. 6 "riots," as WND reported.

Furthermore, WND reported last month that newly surfaced Jan. 6 video footage shows D.C. police firing stun grenades into a crowd of peaceful, pro-Trump protesters, raising the specter that police brutality and reckless, provocative actions by incompetent officers enraged the crowd and led people to rush past them into the Capitol.

