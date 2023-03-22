A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Political theater is intended to distract us – don't fall for it

John & Nisha Whitehead note, 'This is how tyranny rises and freedom falls'

Published March 22, 2023 at 6:44pm
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:44pm
(RUTHERFORD INSTITUTE) -- “There is nothing more dangerous than a government of the many controlled by the few.”—Lawrence Lessig, Harvard law professor

It is easy to be distracted right now by the bread and circus politics that have dominated the news headlines lately, but don’t be distracted.

Don’t be fooled, not even a little.

We’re being subjected to the oldest con game in the books, the magician’s sleight of hand that keeps you focused on the shell game in front of you while your wallet is being picked clean by ruffians in your midst.

This is how tyranny rises and freedom falls.

What characterizes American government today is not so much dysfunctional politics as it is ruthlessly contrived governance carried out behind the entertaining, distracting and disingenuous curtain of political theater. And what political theater it is, diabolically Shakespearean at times, full of sound and fury, yet in the end, signifying nothing.

