Poll: Biden's approval plunges, approaches lowest point of his presidency

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s approval rating plummets towards the lowest point of his presidency on Thursday, according to a new poll.

The president’s approval sank to 38% this month, nearly reaching the lowest point he has received in office where he received a 36% rating in July 2022, an AP/NORC poll found. Biden‘s March approval has dropped from a 45% rating since February and 41% in January.

TRENDING: Clint Eastwood not seen for well over year: Legend's pals fear for his health

“Neutral towards approval,” Andrew Dwyer, one of the respondents, told The Associated Press. “I don’t think he’s the best at representing my position and issues. But I know being president involves compromises.”

Republicans overwhelmingly disapprove of the president at 96%, while the majority of Democrats approve at 76%. Only 21% of Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction, down 7 percentage points from February, a decline of both Democrats and Republicans since last month.

Biden’s approval rating at 38%.

It should be lower, but we have many, especially in the cities living off the government dole. Too bad those people don’t know most of those benefits are classified as “discretionary spending”. They are not “mandatory spending” like funding for… — GraphicW (@GraphicW5) March 23, 2023

Has Biden reached rock-bottom yet? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 40% (2 Votes) 60% (3 Votes)

The majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy at 68%, with only 31% approving. The president’s handling of the economy is clearly partisan, as 63% of Democrats approve and only 3% of Republicans approve.

Sixty percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s foreign policy, with 39% approval. Biden’s foreign policy is also drawn among party lines with 74% of Democrats approving and only 7% of Republicans approve.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The majority of Americans also disapprove of Biden’s handling of climate change at 57%, with 41% approving. Again, the majority of Democrats approve and the majority of Republicans disapprove, at 61% to 81%, respectively.

The AP/NORC poll surveyed 1,081 U.S. adults from Mar. 16 – 20 and had a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!