Poll: nearly two-thirds of Americans believe FBI has become 'weaponized'

A new poll by Rasmussen Reports finds that nearly two-thirds of those polled believe the FBI has been "weaponized, starting from the top in Washington."

Rasmussen said in a press release Friday: "Former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker testified to a House subcommittee last month that the FBI has become 'politically weaponized, starting from the top in Washington.' Sixty-four percent of voters agree with that statement, including 44% who Strongly Agree that the FBI has been “politically weaponized. Thirty percent disagree, including 17% who Strongly Disagree."

POLITICAL TOOL?

Nearly 2/3 of voters say the @FBI is "politically weaponized." And about 10% of America is HAPPY ABOUT IT! See all of our videos here:https://t.co/vyfzCyW7qm pic.twitter.com/Gr4Nz59qnl — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 10, 2023

Half of those polled said they have a favorable impression of the FBI, while "45 percent now view the FBI unfavorably, including 24% who have a 'very unfavorable' impression of the bureau" — findings similar to what Rasmussen reported last October.

TRENDING: Fauci's cover-up of COVID origins blasted in bombshell hearing

Nevertheless, Rasmussen's head pollster Mark Mitchell said the poll's results are "down incredibly" from 2020, when 60 percent of "likely voters" polled said they viewed the FBI favorably.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The poll also asked about support of FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Republican appointee, and found that strong supporters of President Joe Biden were the most likely to strongly back Wray.

Rasmussen tweeted: "Who rates @fbi Director Christopher Wray best? Voters who strongly approve of @JoeBiden.

They are 4 times more likely to say Wray is better than his predecessors, than worse."

Has the FBI become weaponized? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (93 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Who rates @fbi Director Christopher Wray best? Voters who strongly approve of @JoeBiden They are 4 times more likely to say Wray is better than his predecessors, than worse. https://t.co/JluUpCXbFV — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 10, 2023

Rasmussen tweeted: "18-39 year-olds think Chris Wray is pretty great. Older voters don't:

Better/Worse than predecessors:

All - 20%/32%

18-39 - 44%/18%

40-64 - 10%/37%

65+ - 9%/39%"

In a previous Rasmussen poll in December, a majority of those surveyed agreed with the statement: "There is a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI ... as Joe Biden's personal Gestapo."

The survey reflects rising doubts, especially among conservatives and Trump supporters, about the agency's professed neutrality, following the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago; continued outrage over the FBI's and Big Tech's role in squelching Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" (per Miranda Divine) as alleged "Russian disinformation"; and questions over whether the Bureau planted agents in the Jan. 6 protesters and actually helped instigate the melee.

In an exchange that went viral, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. and chair of the House Republican Conference, grilled FBI Director Chris Wray as he testified before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Stefanik even asked "if Wray was aware the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden's laptop since December 2019," Fox News reported.

The poll of 950 likely voters between March 6 and March 8 has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent, according to Rasmussen.

18-39 year olds think Chris Wray is pretty great. Older voters don't, Better/Worse than predecessors:

All - 20%/32%

18-39 - 44%/18%

40-64 - 10%/37%

65+ - 9%/39% https://t.co/JluUpCXbFV — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 10, 2023

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!