Pope to be hospitalized for days with lung infection

Vatican says Francis suffering from difficulty breathing, but rules out COVID

Published March 29, 2023 at 7:14pm
Published March 29, 2023 at 7:14pm
Pope Francis from behind (Photo by Nacho Arteaga on Unsplash)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Pope Francis was hospitalized with a lung infection Wednesday after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days and will remain in the hospital for several days of treatment, the Vatican said.

The 86-year-old pope doesn’t have COVID-19, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement late Wednesday.

The hospitalization was the first since Francis spent 10 days at the Gemelli in July 2021 to have 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed.

