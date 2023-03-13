A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Popular rapper dies suddenly at 28 after collapsing onstage

'Death has tragically knocked at our door'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2023 at 10:00pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Rapper Costa Titch, 28, died this weekend after collapsing at a Johannesburg music festival Saturday, according to an Instagram statement by his family. No cause of death was immediately announced.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name "Costa Titch," the family wrote on the rapper's Instagram page.

Costa Titch was performing at the Nasrec Expo Centre when he fell over onstage, according to Cape Town Etc. An individual rushed to help the rapper who briefly regained his footing before collapsing again.

