A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A potential Trump indictment is a sideshow gift to the Biden

Miranda Devine: Arresting ex-president would 'cement his status as a MAGA martyr'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 20, 2023 at 6:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) -- If Democrats really wanted Donald Trump to fade away, as they claim, they would stop persecuting him.

Maybe they are so blinded by hatred that they can’t see that every time they use the heavy hand of the law against the former president, they just cement his status as a MAGA martyr.

Or maybe they are so terrified of running against Ron DeSantis in 2024 that they actually want to martyr Trump to ensure he wins the Republican presidential primary ready for a repeat contest with Joe Biden.

In that scenario, Democratic prosecutors in New York and Georgia, and a partisan DOJ, play the role of picadors in a bullfight who soften up the bull with a thousand cuts before the decrepit old matador staggers out to finish him off.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Your campaign is about fear': Fauci confronted by citizens while promoting vaccine in new show
A potential Trump indictment is a sideshow gift to the Biden
Where did evil prophet Balaam's donkey come from? New study offers answers
'Totally unacceptable': State sounds alarm for Passover price-gouging
Stocks close higher as fears of banking crisis ease
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×