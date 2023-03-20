A potential Trump indictment is a sideshow gift to the Biden

(NEW YORK POST) -- If Democrats really wanted Donald Trump to fade away, as they claim, they would stop persecuting him.

Maybe they are so blinded by hatred that they can’t see that every time they use the heavy hand of the law against the former president, they just cement his status as a MAGA martyr.

Or maybe they are so terrified of running against Ron DeSantis in 2024 that they actually want to martyr Trump to ensure he wins the Republican presidential primary ready for a repeat contest with Joe Biden.

In that scenario, Democratic prosecutors in New York and Georgia, and a partisan DOJ, play the role of picadors in a bullfight who soften up the bull with a thousand cuts before the decrepit old matador staggers out to finish him off.

