Prepare to push back against coming 'Pride Month'

Amongst the progressive herd of woke sacred cows, none is more exalted than homosexuality, and there's no better indicator of that truth than the LGBT movement's "pride of place" in the wokeness "holiday" calendar.

Black History Month gets the frozen wasteland of February (the shortest month being the "short end of the stick" as it were). Women get March (the month of dirty slush and abortive false-spring disappointments). But the gays and trannies get June for "Gay Pride Month" – the best of summer, lush, green and bursting with life: the month of vacations in the sun and lots of sporting events showcasing the gloating superiority of "trans women" over natural women and girls.

June is, of course, the month most optimal for parades – and parade they do. Indeed, the "gay pride" parades are the high point of the woke year – and everyone on the left is expected – nay, required – to attend. It is the ultimate test of virtue – the woke equivalent of a pilgrimage to Mecca – with the highest virtue-signaling scores going to those who bring their children to cavort with the drag queens and leather fetishists. The woke media cover these celebrations like they were V-E Day in Times Square (1945) – and in a very real sense, they are.

Few recognize that these "gay pride" parades are, literally, celebrations of martial power in the tradition of conquering armies flaunting plunder taken from defeated foes. Not kinetic wars but cultural ones: not captured armor and artifacts but captured people and their cultural symbolism. The floats and finery of these processions accentuate a cavalcade of cultural appropriations: the trans appropriation of the emblems of femininity and feminism, the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" appropriation of Catholic imagery, the "welcoming and affirming" contingents of pseudo-Christians' appropriation of Protestant imagery, etc. – and above all of them flies the rainbow flag, stolen in the 1980s from the Black Panthers and Jesse Jackson's "Rainbow Coalition." Each contingent of Boy Scouts, soldiers and sailors, cops, civil servants, business and community groups represent the conquest of a former secular foe to the LGBT agenda being marched, hook-jawed like the Assyrian captives of old before cow-eyed masses awed by "gay" supremacy.

And of course, beyond the scope of the parade context, every church, government building, corporation or sports team that flies the rainbow flag is acknowledging its conquest by the LGBTs. Importantly, they're not flying the flags of "Women's Pride," "Black Pride," "Hispanic Pride," or any other "Pride" flags in anything other than temporary token acknowledgment of their ownership by the herd. It's only the Gay Pride flag that has priority and permanence.

When it comes to dividing the plunder of cultural conquest it's always "one for you, and two for me." That's how, in addition to ALL of June, the LGBTs also get ALL of October for "Gay History Month." Again, not just any month, but the premium month of the fall season and, most importantly, the first full month of the new school year – when America's children have finally gotten past the September squirms and settled in to the rigors and rhythms of the new school year.

They're then optimally ready to be immersed in all-things "gay" in every academic subject and social event, for regurgitation "in their own words" through the rest of the school year – the first major test with high social credit value being "coming out to your parents" on Thanksgiving in November. (The dress rehearsal for that is, of course, "Coming Out Day," Oct 11, when the entire student body gets to witness the dispensation of special status and privilege by the faculty, administration and already "out" peers to those who "bravely choose to self-identify as 'gay' or 'trans.'")

My point in this article is to show that the woke herd of sacred cows is not and has never been a "coalition of equals" but an LGBT stable of assets. Radical feminists were useful to them in politically neutralizing white straight men from the 1950s through the 2015 defeat of the exclusivity of heterosexual marriage, and then they were immediately labeled TERFs (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) and targeted for political destruction when the cutting edge of the agenda shifted to trans-sexuality.

Black figureheads were especially useful to them from the 1980s to the present as the political equivalent of "offensive lineman" (relative to LGBT quarterbacking) in the long campaign to socially engineer special rights for "gays" under civil rights law. But, again, "Blackness" now offers NO social credit if you're not 100% pro-LGBT (e.g., Justice Clarence Thomas). To ensure total LGBT control, the leadership of Black Lives Matter was assigned to a pair of black lesbians, and "hetero-normative" icon Bill Cosby was preemptively taken out politically (pre-Ferguson) so as not to interfere. To quash all doubt of who called the shots, the second defining act of BLM was to launch the black-trans agenda in parallel to the war against cops.

Very soon we're all going to be subjected to another tsunami of relentless, nauseating LGBT propaganda during "Gay Pride Month." We can't stop it (yet), but we can do better at pushing back than we have in the past. I am challenging every normal-thinking person reading this article to take on this task in your own way, and to begin preparing today. (Start by forwarding this article to your friends.)

The LGBT movement is built on a foundation of lies, and I believe its greatest vulnerability is the plain, documented truth about its history, goals, strategies and actions. My co-author Kevin Abrams and I proved this hypothesis when we thwarted the "gay" attempt to "culturally appropriate" (hijack) the Holocaust in the 1990s. Our book "The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party" (First Edition, 1995), which was taken up as a sword against the "Gay Holocaust" fraud by a national network of Orthodox Jewish rabbis, stopped that effort cold.

But the greater benefit of this book is its extensive documentation of the Nazi roots of the American LGBT movement. My plan for "pride month" this year is to bring "The Pink Swastika" out of mothballs and promote its truths in an advertising campaign for the book. I've started my own bookstore for this purpose (because it's aggressively banned virtually everywhere else) and have just accepted delivery of the first reprint of the Fourth Edition in 20 years. I'm not selling it for personal enrichment but to use 100% of the sales to fund an educational campaign about the ugly true history of the LGBT agenda, especially to the America First movement, which has encouragingly taken up the fight under the "anti-grooming" banner, but which is still mostly ignorant of the nuclear bombshell truths exhaustively documented in "The Pink Swastika" (using unimpeachable mainstream and LGBT sources). To help me in my campaign, please buy some books here or email me at [email protected] to arrange to make a non-tax-deductible gift. (I'd also like tips on where to advertise and who might help promote the campaign for free.)

It's time to take an ax to the Nazi roots of the groomer trees, but first they need to be exposed.

