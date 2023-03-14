Principals go nuclear on Christian school for refusing trans insanity

The Vermont Principals Association for education bureaucrats has launched a war against the students of a Christian school after officials there forfeited a girls state basketball tournament game to an opponent that featured a male player.

The decision offended the transgender ideology of the principals because the male student identified as female.

A report at Fox News explains that officials at Mid Vermont Christian School had determined they would drop out of the state tournament ahead of a game against Long Trail Mountain.

Officials said it was unfair and unsafe for Mid Vermont Christian's high school girls to be forced to play against a biological male on the opposing team.

Now the VPA said that decision violated the organization's "policies."

That makes the school's students, all of them, "ineligible to participate in future tournaments."

The principals claimed, in a statement, "The VPA again reiterates its ongoing support of transgender student-athletes as not only a part of building an inclusive community for each student to grow and thrive, but also as a clear expectation by Vermont state law(s) in the Agency of Education Best Practices, and in VPA Policy regarding transgender student athletes."

The statement apparently didn't address the scientific fact that boys cannot become girls.

At the time before the game, Vicky Fogg, the head of the Christian school, explained, "We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players. Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general."

The Vermont Agency of Education insists that "transgender and gender nonconforming students" be allowed to "participate" in activities "in accordance with the student's gender identity."

It was reported earlier that the Christian school had warned state officials it could not comply with all of their transgender ideologies.

"As a religious organization, the school has a statutory and constitutional right to make decisions based on its religious beliefs, including hiring and disciplining employees, associating with others, and in its admissions, conduct and operations policies and procedures," the statement said. "By signing this form, the Mid Vermont Christian School does not waive any such rights."

Fogg, in fact, explained to the extent state laws conflict with the school’s beliefs, "including on marriage and sexuality, the school has not included that language in its handbook or online, nor can it affirm that particular aspect of the Vermont Public Accommodations Act."

A report from the Western Journal noted, "In an Op-Ed in the Vermont Daily Chronicle, fitness expert Aaron Warner praised the school's decision, saying there is no question in his mind that Rose Johnson, Long Trail's transgender player, is 'a biological male in how he moves, runs, jumps and produces force.'"

Warner continued, "In one game he had seven blocked shots. That means seven shots, typically closer to the basket so much more likely to go in, were blocked by the guy who is taller than every other girl on the floor, can jump higher and likely is significantly stronger. In what world is this even remotely fair to other Vermont Division IV girls?"

He said "the bantam Davids at MVCS are not to be demoralized. A story about standing up to giants reminds them who they ultimately serve. … Rather than participate and enable both delusion and danger they do what Christians do best. They took a knee, said no thank you. Not in the house of the Lord."

