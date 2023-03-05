Pro-abortion student arrested for vandalizing 'dumb' pro-life display

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

The Bowling Green University (BGSU) Police Department has arrested a pro-abortion student who vandalized and stole property from a pro-life display belonging to a Students for Life of America (SFLA) group chapter. The student was arrested on Monday and charged with criminal mischief.

“Members of the Falcons for Life set up the Cemetery of the Innocents display at 2:30 pm on Monday, February 20,” explained BGSU Falcons for Life president Morgan Reece. “Within a few hours of the display being up, students walking by started to notice. That quickly turned into people taking our display flags, mocking the display on video, and posting on social media about how they were going to destroy our work.”

“We figured abortion supporters would disrupt the display, but I was surprised by just how many times it happened. Later in the evening, there was a group of five students in the BGSU Education Building who I overheard talking about how dumb the display was. I told my members to be on guard because they were more than likely going to vandalize it. Shortly afterwards, they did.”

One of the pro-life group members saw unusual student activity around the display and called the school police department, who arrived within a minute. It was after the police arrived that pro-abortion students vandalized the display for a second time. The police, who witnessed the vandalism, asked the pro-abortion students if they were stealing the pro-life flags. A pro-abortion student then ran with the flags in hand, causing police to chase her. Once they caught her, she was put in handcuffs and placed in the police car. She has been charged with criminal mischief and must appear in court.

“We are very thankful to BGSU Police Department for protecting our rights to free speech and catching the other students responsible for vandalizing the display,” said Reece. “We feel very confident that the campus police will continue to confront those who have been harassing and destroying our display. As of now, it has been vandalized more than 20 times.”

Pro-life student groups and activists have long faced vandalism and theft from abortion supporters, and violent attacks against pro-life groups increased drastically in 2022. Pro-life organizations faced 22 times more attacks involving vandalism and arson than pro-abortion groups in 2022.

