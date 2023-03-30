Pro-trans protesters arrested after swarming state capitol amid House vote

(FOX NEWS) – Nearly two dozen people were arrested and cited for criminal trespassing at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday after protesting a bill in the Bluegrass State pushed by Republicans to ban transgender procedures for minors.

The protest — which came as the state House voted to override Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150 — resulted in the arrests of 19 people, according to a statement shared with Fox News Digital from Captain Paul Blanton, a spokesperson for Kentucky State Police (KSP).

"The Sergeant of Arms requested that KSP assist in restoring order today in the House gallery chambers. KSP gave each individual the option to leave without any enforcement action or be placed under arrest," Blanton said. "KSP arrested 19 individuals. They have been cited for criminal trespassing 3rd degree. The Franklin County District Court authorized that the individuals could be released on their own recognizance."

