A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.GENDER BENDERS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pro-trans protesters arrested after swarming state capitol amid House vote

Cited with criminal trespassing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 6:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – Nearly two dozen people were arrested and cited for criminal trespassing at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday after protesting a bill in the Bluegrass State pushed by Republicans to ban transgender procedures for minors.

The protest — which came as the state House voted to override Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150 — resulted in the arrests of 19 people, according to a statement shared with Fox News Digital from Captain Paul Blanton, a spokesperson for Kentucky State Police (KSP).

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The Sergeant of Arms requested that KSP assist in restoring order today in the House gallery chambers. KSP gave each individual the option to leave without any enforcement action or be placed under arrest," Blanton said. "KSP arrested 19 individuals. They have been cited for criminal trespassing 3rd degree. The Franklin County District Court authorized that the individuals could be released on their own recognizance."

TRENDING: 'Potentially catastrophic': Musk, Wozniak push A.I. moratorium

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







America's soft revolution away from everything that's made us great
Pro-trans protesters arrested after swarming state capitol amid House vote
U.S. army helicopters crash in Kentucky, 9 killed
Fox News says Trump indicted after Manhattan DA probe for hush money payments
Caravan of more than 1,000 migrants crosses into El Paso illegally as chaos erupts in Mexico
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×