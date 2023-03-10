Program for children wants 'God' out of campfire songs

Children in the United Kingdom's Girl Guides program need to stop mentioning "God" when they sing their campfire songs.

At least that's the instruction from the organization that runs Girlguiding.

A report from the Christian Institute notes that the organization posted online the new instructions, then removed them.

In that posting, officials of Britain's largest girls organization claimed some traditional songs should be changed so that they are "inclusive for everyone."

It offered as an example one song, used by Brownies, that said, "Oh Lord, Our God; Thy children call; Grant us they peace; And bless us all; Goodnight."

That, the organization insisted, should be changed to: "Time for the end, our meeting's past, Brownies is great, time flies so fast, goodnight."

Ciarán Kelly, the deputy director of the Christian Institute, explained, "The Girl Guides and Scouts should remember that their founders, Robert Baden-Powell and his sister Agnes, were motivated by their faith. Erasing their past and our traditions do not promote greater inclusion, or diversity. Quite the opposite.

"The many Christian members of the Girl Guides will certainly question how welcome they really are. I hope they reconsider this decision."

An official with the organization claimed "it's important we consider elements of our heritage that may not illustrate our values and ethos of today, and how they may be excluding girls or volunteers from taking part fully or feeling truly welcome."

It's not the first such anti-Christian move by the group. Back in 2017, officials urged members not to say grace before meals – to "avoid offending" someone.

And last year, it promoted the story of a boy, 7, who claims he is a girl.

"The boy’s mother told Girlguiding’s magazine how she worked to embrace him as he discovered his ‘true identity’ and he joined Brownies. She added: 'Trans girls feel like girls and should be treated as such,'" the report said.

