Here's the proof that Joe Biden is 'The Most Dangerous President in History' by Nick Adams

President Biden is the most dangerous president in American history.

Many Americans still think of Joe Biden as an average guy who supports the working class. But in reality, he has carried out a destructive agenda against our entire system of freedom.

He has fully embraced the Green New Deal agenda, along with woke sexual and racial politics, leading to a more divided and poorer country. His weakness on the international stage has created a perilous world.

But the danger of Biden goes much deeper than these issues that are hurting us on a daily basis.

TRENDING: Rush Limbaugh's longtime home sells for record price in Palm Beach, Florida

For one of the first times in U.S. history, we have a president whose motives we cannot trust.

In this book, Nick Adams exposes what the media and politicians have been hiding for nearly fifty years. He doesn’t just make the case that Biden is the most dangerous president in history—he proves it.

Get your copy of 'The Most Dangerous President in History' by Nick Adams right now in the WND Superstore!

About the Author

Nick Adams is an internationally renowned speaker, lecturer, presidential appointee, and commentator. The bestselling author runs the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG), an organization that teaches civics and history, and helps inspire students on the power of the American Dream.

He contributes to numerous media organizations and has received multiple state awards, including honorary citizenship.

Adams has spoken throughout America, Australia, Germany, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

He holds both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in media and communications, government and international relations, Germanic studies, and education, from the University of Sydney. He is a proud naturalized American citizen.

Get your copy of 'The Most Dangerous President in History' by Nick Adams right now in the WND Superstore!