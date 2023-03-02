Proposal would ban donors with COVID vaxes from giving blood

A new report cites plans in the state of Montana to make it illegal do donate blood if the donor has had the experimental COVID-19 shots.

"There is a scientific reason for it," explained the report at the Independent Sentinel.

A proposed Montana Bill would: - BAN individuals who received the COVID vaccine from donating blood & make it a misdemeanor with a $500 fine to donate or accept blood from vaccinated donors. - BAN people who have had a diagnosis of “Long COVID,” https://t.co/URx1EJ6hNB… https://t.co/6HjYVMZJ1J — COVID VACCINE INJURIES .COM (@Storiesofinjury) February 28, 2023

The report notes that some 80% of the state's blood supply comes from vaccinated donors, but someone receiving such a donation will likely get blood with "a significant amount of spike protein from mRNA vaccines."

Montana's plan would ban donors who have gotten the mRNA vaccinations from giving blood. And it would also ban people who have been diagnosed with "Long COVID-19."

The Daily Montanan said opponents of the legislative plan charge that such a limit would "leave patients at risk of even death."

Cliff Numark, of Vitalant, a blood collection organization, said the change could lead to "adverse patient outcomes including unnecessary and unconscionable death."

Bill supporters, however, said the issue is about medical autonomy and the right to receive blood from donors not affect by the COVID-19 shots.

"I'm one of many who believe in the God given right of medical freedom, which is having access to genetically unmodified blood during a time of need," Jo Vilhauer from Miles City, told the publication. "This is a vital part of health autonomy."

Other political opponents to the concept have been the Montana Nurses Association, the Montana Hospital Association, the Montana Medical Association, and the Montana Primary Care Association.

