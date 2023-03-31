Prosecutor facing congressional demand that he testify

Prosecutors across the nation in many ways are a privileged people. They cannot be sued for their official actions, they can openly described others as criminals, and they can hand out subpoenas that force their targets to appear and testify.

But now the tables might be turned on Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA who obtained a grand jury indictment of President Trump, probably over a hush money payment for an affair both Trump and Stormy Daniels, the other half, deny happened.

With fanfare, Bragg claimed that no one was "above the law" as the indictment was released this week. Trump, and many others, immediately responded that it was an illegal attempt to influence the 2024 election.

Members of Congress took another approach.

They threatened Bragg with his own subpoena.

"The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account," warned Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House speaker.

Bragg, he said, "has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our presidential election" and "weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump."

The hint was that Bragg could be compelled to give testimony before Congress.

NBC reported others in Congress also supported Trump, with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio,calling Bragg's actions "outrageous."

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, said, "Alvin Bragg is a NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT to our justice system. President Trump has been proven to have done NO wrong. This is nothing more than a political stunt to prevent Trump from becoming President in 2024! WITCH HUNT!"

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said, "The irony of standing on the battleground (Gettysburg) when I found out President Trump has been indicted is profound."

"Onetime Trump presidential rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, charged, "The Democrat Party’s hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds."

Looking down the political road, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., concluded that Democrats, "will regret this."

