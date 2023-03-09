Pulitzer-winner skewers White House over Nord Stream: 'Very scary and very dumb'

Seymour Hersh, who won the 1970 Pulitzer for international reporting after he exposed the My Lai massacre and its coverup in Vietnam, is a longtime leftist.

However, his comments of late have tended to skewer the current, far-left White House.

"I don't know what's going on in that White House. But it's very scary and very dumb," he charged recently.

The Gateway Pundit reports he was speaking with Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky on the Breaking Point podcast March 8, and he shredded the New York Times and others who had been claiming that a "Pro-Ukrainian group" was behind the attack that damaged and left inoperable Russia's Nord Stream pipelines.

Hersh, of course, had reported weeks earlier that it actually was on orders from Joe Biden that the pipelines were damaged, in order to deprive Vladimir Putin of much-needed revenue to Russia as it wages a war against Ukraine, which whom Biden sides.

He noted, "The thing I’m accused of is not naming sources. I noticed both the New York Times and the Washington Post … had no sources."

But he went on to point out fault in the Biden administration.

"What’s going on now in this White House is terrifying to me," he said.

[Secretary of State Antony] Blinken, (Jake) Sullivan and (Victoria) Nuland … they’re just out of their league here… Do they really want to get NATO into a war? There's no question we've been increasing the amount of American troops in Poland, secretly, and deploying many more arms in that area. I would guess they may push for NATO to make a physical presence… I don’t know what the goal is. I don’t know if they know what the goal is… I don’t know what’s going on in that White House. But it's very scary and very dumb."

He cited claims that it was that pro-Ukrainian force that bombed Nord Stream.

"The story they put out yesterday is just another example of idiocy," he said.

"What happened here with the press blackout didn’t happen in the rest of the world. It’s all over the world: Joe Biden made a decision to blow up the pipeline because he was afraid. He learned there was a stalemate coming, at best, in the war in Ukraine. He wanted more support from Europe and Germany."

He warned that no one would believe the story line that was unleashed, "Die Zeit said that some guys in a yacht dropped it? We’re talking about enough C-4 to blow up a major building, for each of the pipelines."

He said on the podcast that he'll have more reporting soon.

It was German publication Die Zeir that reported, based on German sources, "that claims the bombing operation was carried out by a group of six people, including just 'two divers.' These supposed perpetrators, we are told, arrived at the crime scene via a yacht 'apparently owned by two Ukrainians' that departed Germany. How a yacht managed to carry the equipment and explosives needed for the operation is left unexplained. The saboteurs somehow possessed the capability to carry out a deep-sea bombing, but not the awareness to properly clean up their floating crime scene," the report explained.

"According to Die Zeit, the boat was 'returned to the owner in an uncleaned condition,' which allowed 'investigators' to discover 'traces of explosives on the table in the cabin.' Should this lean 'pro-Ukraine' crack team of naval commandos conduct another act of deep-sea sabotage, they will only need to hire a cleaning professional to get away with it."

Seymour Hersh reacts to the NYT report that a "pro-Ukrainian group" carried out the Nord Stream attacks. "What!? That can't be true. They can't be that stupid. Are they that stupid?"pic.twitter.com/rtcWuuJAGR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 8, 2023

WND had reported that after Hersh reported on the Biden administration's involvement in the damage, Russian demanded the U.S. prove its non-involvement.

Igor Girenko, of the Russian Embassy to the U.S., said, "It wouldn't hurt if the U.S., which claims the monopoly on the truth, shifted from empty accusations directed at us to the matter at hand and at least try to prove it wasn't involved in the destruction of the gas pipelines."

Hersh had reported Biden and his foreign policy team had been "hostile" to the pipelines for a long time, largely because of the revenue being provided to Russia.

He explained Washington viewed the gas supply route to be a way of providing huge profits to Russia – and Putin's agenda.

He said, "Nord Stream 1 was dangerous enough, in the view of NATO and Washington, but Nord Stream 2, whose construction was completed in September of 2021, would, if approved by German regulators, double the amount of cheap gas that would be available to Germany and Western Europe. The second pipeline also would provide enough gas for more than 50 percent of German's annual consumption. Tensions were constantly escalating between Russia and NATO, backed by the aggressive foreign policy of the Biden administration."

Biden, in fact, had publicly threatened earlier to make sure the pipeline was halted.

