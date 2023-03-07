A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Purim in biblical Israel's oldest city canceled due to terrorists at large

Militants murdered a U.S. citizen in area last week

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:19pm
(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- The traditional megillah reading at the site of an ancient synagogue in Jericho has been canceled because the terrorists who murdered a US citizen in the area last week are still at large in the region.

Purim commemorates the victory of the Jews over those in the Persian Empire who wanted to exterminate them.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The holiday was celebrated by the Jews of Persia on the 14th of Adar (Esther 9:17). But in the Persian Empire’s capital Shushan, the killing of the enemies of the Jews, most notably the sons of Haman, continued for an additional day. So the Jews of Shushan celebrated Purim the following day on the 15th of Adar (Esther 9:15). For this reason, all cities which existed and had walls at the time when Joshua entered the land of Israel with the Israelites celebrate Purim a day later than the rest of the world. While many know that Jerusalem celebrates Shushan Purim instead of regular Purim, few are aware that a small group of Jews hold an annual reading of Megillat Esther at the Shalom al Israel Synagogue in Jericho, a city that also fits the requirements to celebrate the belated holiday.

Read the full story ›

