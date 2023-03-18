Putin forced to change law on conscripts' age as Russian military forces devastated

(EXPRESS UK) – Vladimir Putin is planning to change Russia's laws on military conscription in a bid to be able to force more young men in his country to fight the war on Ukraine. The Russian leader is looking into changing the current age requirement for conscripts from 18-27 to 21-30 in order to force more men in higher education to serve for the country, the UK Ministry of Defence says.

In its latest update, the MoD said: "The Russian authorities are likely preparing to facilitate wider military conscription to resource its military requirements.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"On 13 March 2023, Russian Duma deputies introduced a bill to change the age bracket for conscription to men aged 21-30 years, from the current 18-27. The law is likely to be passed, and would come into force in January 2024.

TRENDING: Who is Jesus? The question we all will answer eventually

Read the full story ›