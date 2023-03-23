A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rare tornado causes heavy damage near Los Angeles

5 people dead, tens of thousands without power

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:37pm
Tornado damage near Los Angeles (video screenshot)

(TODD STARNES) – Five people are dead and tens of thousands without power and under evacuation warnings in California as the latest storm packing wind-blown rain and snow threatened to bring more flooding to the rain-soaked state.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said one person was killed and another injured Tuesday when a large tree fell onto their car in Walnut Creek. Another person was killed when a tree fell onto a vehicle in the San Mateo County community of Portola Valley, the California Highway Patrol said, reports The Los Angeles Times.

In Oakland, a man died after a tree fell on the tent he was inside near Lake Merritt.

