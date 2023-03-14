'Fantastic!' 'Many biblical references to authenticate these claims. WOW!'

"Reading the first public miracle of turning water into wine hooked me."

"Most excellent! I've studied and taught the Bible for over 40 years yet I still learned a great deal ... Outstanding work!"

"Many Biblical references to to authenticate these claims. WOW! "

TRENDING: Rush Limbaugh's longtime home sells for record price in Palm Beach, Florida

These are just a few of the comments readers have posted on Amazon for "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything," the best-seller by Joe Kovacs illuminating countless Bible mysteries.

The breakthrough book is now available in the WND Superstore, at a price cheaper than Amazon.

The vast majority of readers are giving the book five-star reviews, with the overall average a very strong four stars.

Here's more of what readers are saying:

"The book was a joy to read and very enlightening. I like how inspirational the message of the book is. It makes you think outside the box and really digs into Scripture in a unique way."

"Excellent book with a great perspective!"

"Opens your eyes, ears and thoughts. Page-turner."

"Fantastic. As usual Joe hits it out of the park once again! If you're looking into a closer, more intimate relationship with God, this book will truly enlighten you in ways you never imagined."

"Great depth of insight into everyday life."

"Joe Kovacs' book reveals what is right in front of us all the time. After reading the book, you will not marvel that the King of the Universe can use all of His creation to communicate to us. Why wouldn't He?"

"Great read! Very enlightening!"

"This book is well written & the author has a way of wording that makes it understandable. 👍 "

"This is a very eye-opening book, to say the least. ... After reading this book I'd like to think my eyes were opened even farther than in the past. I hope yours are too. Treat yourself and enjoy his books. Bet ya' can't read just one!"

"Most insightful in uncovering and explaining the many metaphorical elements of the Bible."

"Truly an in-depth, thought provoking read."

"I felt like the author made it very easy to understand and to read. Plus, he really does have a great sense of humor! He relates to his audience by using music, movies, TV shows, and nature on how we can understand the Bible's history and facts! This book, 'Reaching God Speed,' helps with seeing the world from a spiritual point of view, on a spirit level. Basically connecting the dots and to understand the stories. Everything we come across in life, nature, music or media, should be used as a tool from a spiritual perspective by hearing and seeing even though we use our ears and eyes on a physical level. Once I understood what Joe Kovacs was conveying in this book, 'Reaching God Speed,' it's easier to look at things on a spiritual level."

"It was a good, fast read. Joe's a good writer, extremely engaging, and conversational in style. The book's a real page-turner. And, rather than putting the information communicated in this book out of reach, he definitely puts the cookies on the lower shelf so your mind has no problem grasping what he's writing. You will not be bored, nor will you be confused! This book is helpful -- especially when we're all pretty much used to one-dimensional thinking about what we experience through our senses. Read this book and your thinking and vision for almost everything around you will expand, in a good way. ... When I consider the purpose of the book (a call to expand my vision and look at life from a God-centered perspective -- he calls it shifting to God speed) and his engaging style of writing, I think he achieved his purpose, and that's more than I can say for a host of other writers! As a result of reading this book, I hope my sermon illustrations improve! They most certainly need to!"

"I've often wished departing friends & relatives 'Godspeed' as they leave ... but ... this exceptionally interesting read illuminates the term exponentially. This book took me from a 'Spiritual Fog' to a more clear Scriptural Awareness in just 249 pages, divided into 12 'GEARS' (chapters). Not only was it revealing and enlightening, but also empowering. I was generally aware of some, but not all, of the 12 levels of thought and still came away with a heightened sense of 'Wow! how could I have overlooked that.'"

"Taking the umbrella term of 'Broadcasting,' the author patiently and saliently journeys us through music, movies, TV, children's stories, advertising and life activities. What made this refreshing book stand out was the voluminous scriptural references that leads us readers to the crossroads of choice: My way or God's way. Overall, this book is very motivational and I believe a follow-up Part II is in order. Ongoing personal growth will have me referencing this often. Definitely reminded me of the great hymn by Carroll Roberson 'Blessed are those who've never seen.'"

The popular Bible TV show "Shabbat Night Live" featured in-depth discussions of "Reaching God Speed" with its author during four episodes after the book's debut. (WATCH ALL THE EPISODES BELOW.)

And some well-known Christians have already chimed in with high praise.

Hollywood legend Chuck Norris: "Another inspiring and insightful book and resource on the Bible by Joe Kovacs."

David Kupelian, journalist and author of "The Marketing of Evil": "Even though there's nothing more important in this life than discerning God's direction and meaning for our lives, it's easy to miss in a world that always seems headed in the other direction. Fortunately, in 'Reaching God Speed,' author Joe Kovacs, in a disarmingly lighthearted yet earnest and penetrating way, coaches the reader in how to detect God's transcendent and redemptive message in every area of life, even the most improbable."

Joseph Farah, author of "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament": "Joe Kovacs has done it again! Forget 'Shocked by the Bible' and 'Shocked by the Bible 2,' though they are masterful books about Scripture. Now he unlocks the hidden principles of God to help you know every jot and tittle."

Bob Barney, editor of ThePlainTruth.com: "Everyone understands the enemy's message permeates our world. Even in the classic comedy film 'Oh, God!,' George Burns noted how 'Nobody had any problem believing that the devil took over and existed in a little girl. All she had to do was wet the rug, throw up some pea soup and everybody believed. The devil you could believe, but not God?'

"This is so true because few ministers or people of faith realize God is actually everywhere and involved in every single thing. That includes the books we read, the music we listen to and the movies we watch.

"We witness a spectacular dawn and we thank God for it. We understand the Creator made the clear, beautiful morning, but often don't realize the same God inspired some author, even those who hate or reject God, to deliver His messages of hope and warning in popular movies.

"Joe Kovacs' new book, 'Reaching God Speed,' explains what most of us do not know about the real God. It's an eye-opening work that will make us better understand that in everything we do, God is present with HIS MESSAGE! So even though the devil may be embedded in music, God is also there, and deeper still!"

(Note: Those wishing to contact or interview Joe Kovacs can email him here).

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, "Reaching God Speed" is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God's hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of "the beast," "the number of the beast" and "the mark of the beast"

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place "on the third day," why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds "returned," and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There's something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions "three days" in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from "Let there be light" and "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." There's much more to the beginning than you've ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that's still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning "Doubting Thomas," and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who's ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God's people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a "darkness that can be felt" (Hint: it's something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by "outer darkness"

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They're far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you've been missing. Plus hundreds more ...

The book rocketed to the #1 position in several Amazon categories both before and since its official release.

You can support WND by purchasing this best-seller from the WND Superstore, at a price lower than Amazon!

Watch Joe Kovacs appearing on four episodes of "Shabbat Night Live":

Watch Episode 1:

Watch Episode 2:

Watch Episode 3:

Watch Episode 4:

RELATED STORIES:

Unmasked! Miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes

Why does the Bible stress baby Jesus was wrapped 'in swaddling clothes'?

Phenomenal prophecy for future hidden in Jesus' first appearance

WATCH: Bible prophet's unique story unlocks beautiful prophecies for future

Fresh light gets shed on one famous follower of Jesus tied to the D-word

Finally emerging: The beast, mark and number of the beast revealed

Revealed: Your own identity carries divine 'name of God'

WATCH: Fascinating Bible messages secretly embedded in classic kids' tale

Bible's 'darkness that can be felt' revealed on popular TV show

One ancient Bible word driving today's insanity?

God revealing your future through one thing that happens every day

End-time alert: Why does Jesus say 'no flesh would be saved'?

'The Terminators': Battle over birthing (and killing) kids has extra dimension

Secrets of Sodom and Gomorrah unearthed, including pillar of salt

Is vicious attack on Bible hero a violent assault against God?

Now hear this! Hot new book unsealing Bible mysteries becomes 'free' audiobook

'You can't unsee it!': Mind-blowing double and triple meaning in 1 resurrection verse

'Bursting with new life': Concealed parts of original Passover reveal fresh meaning

Lost in translation: Inspiring Bible proverb gets fresh examination

Most famous verse in the Bible is 'misunderstood by millions'

Does one intriguing line from 'Star Wars' telegraph God's purpose for humanity?

Is Russia-Ukraine war sending a repeated message from God?

Revealed: The astonishing reason the Bible keeps mentioning 'trees'

Major newspaper in Israel probes 'dilemma' on crucifixion of Jesus

The gospels say Jesus crucified in Jerusalem: Why does Revelation say Sodom and Egypt?

'I've fallen, and I can't get up!': Is God hidden in commercials?

The ultimate lockdown plan: 'What if COVID was only the opening act?'

Billions of people act out God's message each night and morning in their own bed

'Inspiring and eye-opening': Sparkling acclaim for breakthrough book unlocking Bible secrets

Mystery of Jesus writing in the dust: Hundreds of prophecies 'unsealed'

Is every single word we speak packing a hidden message from God Himself?

Incredible hidden Bible messages embedded in countless hit songs

'Breathtaking' Bible secret hidden in every breath you take

Unveiled: Incredible secrets of the birth of Jesus come to life

Exciting new book unlocking Bible mysteries rockets to #1

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!