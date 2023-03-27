Rebel SatanCon goes authoritarian, demands attendees be vaxxed and masked!

SatanCon, which the Satanic Temple boasts will be the "largest Satanic gathering in history" when it meets next month in Boston, has gone full authoritarian.

That's despite the group's mission statement that claims the temple is to "reject tyrannical authority" and undertake noble pursuits, among other things.

The Gateway Pundit reported the events are to take place at the end of April.

Now according to the Satanic Temple’s website, "Satancon attendees must be 18 or over and have proof of COVID vaccination. Attendees must wear an N-95, KN-95, or disposable surgical mask. Gaiters, bandanas, and cloth masks will not be allowed."

Reported the Gateway Pundit, "The mask and vaccine requirement is ironic as their 'about' section states, 'the mission of The Satanic Temple is to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense and justice, and be directed by the human conscience to undertake noble pursuits."

The Satanic Temple is on social media promoting its meetings and urging people to buy the tickets that range to $160 per person in prices.

In return, purchasers are promised a "weekend of blasphemy and remembrance."

"TST SatanCon 2023 will be in historic downtown Boston, Massachusetts from April 28th to April 30th, 2023, with the theme, 'Hexennacht in Boston.' Attendees will enjoy lectures and panels presented by our campaigns and congregations as well as evening entertainment and a Satanic Marketplace," it boasts.

It hasn't confirmed a specific location for the events but if a potential purchasers starts to book a hotel reservation, they are directed to the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

Those buying the "Demon Circle" tickets, at the top of the line, will have access to the "Satanic Marketplace," an official T-shirt, stickers and a button.

The report explained last year the conference included a presentation on "Devil's Food, "Abortion as a Religious Right" and "Raising Children in a Satanic Household."

The organization also has been active legally, demanding the "right" to abortion because members consider a religious "ritual."

WND earlier reported the event is the temple's 10th anniversary.

At the time, social media had some questions, including one from Kelly T, "Will satan be there?"



