Red Rose Rescuers sentenced to jail for 'trespassing' at Michigan abortion mill

All received custodial sentences

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 31, 2023 at 2:58pm
(LIFESITE NEWS) – Four Red Rose Rescuers have been sentenced to prison for counseling women at a Michigan abortion business. Two more have been sentenced to probation.

Father Fidelis Moscinski, CFR, Matthew Connolly, Dr. Monica Miller, and Laura Gies have all received custodial sentences from Judge Cynthia Meagher Arvant today. They were taken immediately to Oakland County Jail, according to the Red Rose Rescue Facebook page.

Fr. Fidelis was given 270 days – 90 days for each of the three charges leveled against him, which he will be serving concurrently. He will thus be in prison for three months. His heroic pro-life witness was recently profiled by LifeSiteNews’ Senior Correspondent Jim Hale.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
