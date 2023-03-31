Remember Trump in your prayers tonight

What was all this shucking and jiving about for the last few weeks?

President Donald Trump was about to be indicted. Then he wasn't. Then he was.

What was going on in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, I wonder. Who was he talking to besides his fairy godmother, George Soros? Was he seeking permission from Merrick Garland or Joe Biden? Did he know what kind of furor he would set off by criminally indicting a U.S. president for the first time in history?

And what are these 30-something counts he was putting together for release next week? Were they something the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and the Federal Election Commission haven't seen before? They decided against bringing charges. In fact, two of Bragg's own attorneys quit his office when he began talking about indicting Trump.

You would think he was trying to disgrace himself by going ahead finally with his wicked plans. Or maybe he had to get permission. Maybe it's just part of a devious plot to further weaponize the government, as if we could imagine that.

And why is so brazen to turn down a subpoena to testify to the House Judiciary Committee?

There's something very strange about the timing of it all. Trump is growing in popularity since announcing his bid for the presidency. Does Bragg think this is going to make him less of a political threat?

Something tells me we don't know yet how this will affect the 2024 race. It's not the last time the Democrats will interfere with the election.

But the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, has directed his committees to probe whether Bragg was using federal funds and whether Garland was assisting him.

Trump, meanwhile, doesn't seem deterred to playing along with Bragg and his battery of attorneys. He seems content just to throw himself to the lions. Forget the embarrassment – he doesn't blush easily. He'll take Bragg and company and everything they have to dish out in stride. He's been in this position frequently. He's quite adept at it. There's "Russia Russia Russia," the impeachment – not one but two – and the Mar-a-Lago raid. Not to mention the "insurrection" at the Capitol. Can you say the same for Joe Biden?

Of course, Biden is also currently under special counsel investigation for his alleged improper retention of classified records. He didn't have any authorization for any of it – some documents from when he was a senator and some as vice president.

The charges against Trump also come while New York Attorney General Letitia James continues her years-long civil investigation into the Trump Organization to find out whether Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of assets on financial statements in order to obtain loans and tax benefits. There's also the investigation taking place in Georgia.

I think the Bidens are counting on a plethora of more election interference to come. Keep President Trump busy fighting so he won't have any time to throw himself into full-time campaigning.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of Trump's most vocal political opponents, responded to the news by tweeting: "The indictment of a former president is unprecedented. But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged. A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy."

"Unlawful conduct"? What has Trump ever done wrong?

They're just going to stay on him. To date they haven't found ANYTHING! He's as clean as a hound's tooth. They keep throwing stuff at him, and he acts like the Energizer Bunny. Hey, maybe this guy just loves his country. Have they ever thought of that?

Nevertheless, these are gravely dangerous times in America. Most of us just can't wait to get Trump back in office; it won't come fast enough. We just have to live through the next few months. The country can't take much more punishment and oppression.

Of course, nobody feels it like Donald Trump. He should have one job to do – run for president! He's never taken his sight off that. How can a man go through all of this?

Just pray for him – and anybody who can afford to give him some money along the way, encourage him that way.

