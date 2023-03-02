A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH
In remote Himalayan desert, Buddhists, Muslims, Christians unite to protect land, heritage

'Faith leaders are trusted more than political parties'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:16pm
Indian Himalayas (Pixabay)

(RELIGION NEWS) – On Jan. 26, when 56-year-old Buddhist engineer-innovator Sonam Wangchuk started his hunger strike in the remote Himalayan desert of Ladakh, Muslims and Buddhists — communities divided for more than six decades — rallied around him.

Wangchuk was on a five-day symbolic fast to draw the attention of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government to the demands of the people of Ladakh. Currently governed by India, the union territory of Ladakh in the larger Kashmir region has been a major point of dispute among India, Pakistan and China since 1947.

“I didn’t think I’d ever say this, but I am saying we were better off with Jammu and Kashmir than today’s union territory,” Wangchuk said in one of his video statements during the protest.

