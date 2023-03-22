Report: Claims against Biden threaten his censorship regime

A federal judge already has rejected the Biden administration's attempt to get out of a lawsuit over its collusion with tech companies to censor Americans.

But now a new report from Just the News explains how Biden's government-wide agenda to curtail what it claims is "misinformation" is facing an existential threat from the lawsuit.

Biden's scheme has included attempts, many successful, to censor what Americans are allowed to hear about COVID-19, Hunter Biden's laptop and elections.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty concluded that the plaintiffs have standing to sue, and sufficiently alleged that federal coercion is responsible for the censorship program to eliminate their ideas on Facebook, Twitter and others, and it's also likely to keep happening without court intervention.

"Their allegations are more than complaints of past wrongs," the judge, based in Louisiana, explained. The plaintiffs, beside several states, include epidemiologists Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff.

They wrote the anti-lockdown Great Barrington Declaration. Another plaintiff is psychiatrist Aaron Kheriaty, who was fired from the University of California for refusing the take the experimental COVID vaccinations.

Doughty ruled, "The threat of future censorship is substantial, and the history of past censorship is strong evidence that the threat of further censorship is not illusory or merely speculative."

The judge said the plaintiff states have reasonably accused Biden of trampling on their "quasi-sovereign interests" to protect the expression of their residents.

Many of the case's points, as it heads to trial, will revolve around the First Amendment.

At issue are statements and comments that disagree with the state-chosen messaging on those controversial issues.

The report said, "The plaintiffs alleged a 'full scheme of coordination' that went beyond 'a few sporadic statements by a single congressman,' he wrote, referring to the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons' failed lawsuit against then-House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for pressuring social media companies to censor purported vaccine misinformation."

The plaintiffs already have deposed multiple federal officials likely involved in orchestrating what messages could be used, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, CDC public affairs official Carol Crawford and FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan.

The court case already has pointed out multiple schemes on the part of the federal government to suppress information it disliked, including a call by then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to shut down messages from what she called the "Disinformation Dozen."

The judge also pointed out the multiple bulletins from the Department of Homeland Security that purported to identify "misinformation and disinformation as 'domestic terror threats.'"

When the ruling initially was announced, WND reported that the New Civil Liberties Alliance confirmed that at least 11 federal agencies and sub-agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Homeland Security, ordered "social media companies to censor viewpoints that conflict with the federal government’s messaging on topics ranging from COVID-19 to elections."

NCLA reported, "Federal officials engaged in a lawless, expansive censorship campaign that employed illicit tactics – including coercion, collusion and coordination – on social media companies to suppress the airing of disfavored perspectives on COVID-19 and other topics. As a direct result of state action, NCLA's clients were blacklisted, shadow-banned, de-boosted, throttled, and censored, merely for articulating views opposed to government-approved views…"

John Vecchione, senior litigation counsel with NCLA, added, "The court has seen through the government’s unrelenting efforts to deny responsibility for using its vast power to silence thousands upon thousands of Americans online, often removing factually true information the government did not like. The ruse that it was just a coincidence that all the tech companies silenced the same people saying the same things at the same time has been exposed for the canard it is. This was a whole-of-government effort to take true information from the public square, which the Constitution does not countenance."

Joe Biden was caught some months ago trying to establish a government "Disinformation Governance Board" that apparently would establish what opinions are allowed, but it was "disbanded" after word came of his scheme.

However, investigations into "disinformation" agendas on the part of the government already have confirmed U.S. officials, in fact, were funding, through two State Department-backed groups, the Global Disinformation Index of the U.K.

That group fed blacklists to ad companies, trying to force those with messages that disagreed with the Biden administration out of business.

WND reported when two U.S. senators, Marco Rubio of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, called for an investigation of those operations.

WND’s longtime vice president and managing editor, David Kupelian, explains how the site that was begun in 1997 has been in the bull's-eye.

"In late 2020, three major international online ad companies that had long served ads on WND – our main source of revenue and sustenance – all suddenly decided, at almost the exact same time, to cancel WND in the run-up to the most important presidential election of our lifetimes. The ad companies blacklisting WND – namely Xandr, TripleLift and Teads – all cited vague breaches of their terms of service, including, and I quote, ‘any content that is illegal or otherwise contrary to any applicable law, regulation, directive, guideline or order, including without limitation any misleading, unethical, obscene, defamatory, deceptive, gambling-related or hateful content,’ etc. So it has nothing to do with 'disinformation.' If they don’t like your politics, you’re cancelled."

Dozens of other websites, including Epoch Times, Hannity, Washington Times, Lifezette, Bill O'Reilly, Daily Signal, Judicial Watch, Chicks on the Right, Mike Huckabee, OANN, RSB Network, Charlie Kirk, Glenn Beck, American Thinker, Townhall, Newsbusters, Wayne Dupree, Louder with Crowder, CNS, Twitchy, Rush Limbaugh, Ann Coulter, Free Republic, Law Enforcement Today and Drudge also were targeted.



