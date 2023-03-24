Washington long has concealed damaging details about Bidens

One of the more famous instances of censorship of information – a deliberate effort to deprive Americans of important details they should see – came in the Hunter Biden laptop episode.

That's when legacy and social media conspired to hide from the public information available on a laptop he abandoned in a repair shop. The information detailed a wide range of scandals involve the Biden family, including Hunter's behavior with prostitutes and his questionable financial deals with America's enemies Russia and China, including the possibility those involved Joe Biden, the "big guy."

The Media Research Center later polled on the topic, and found that had voters leading up to the 2020 election had the information that Joe Biden himself was personally involved in his son's business dealings, Joe Biden probably would have lost the election in swing states – and the White House.

It was Joe Biden himself who made it clear he was involved in his son's business operations – boasting that he, as vice president, traveled to Ukraine and threatened officials there with the loss of American aid if they didn't fire a prosecutor looking into an allegedly corruption company, Burisma, that was paying Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars.

Now a report from Just the News reveals that those efforts to suppress damaging information about the Bidens began long before the laptop scandal.

It reported that records from the National Archives document schemes to suppress negative stories date back to 2015 "when an aide to then-Vice President Joe Biden boasted she got a reporter to 'only use' negative information 'if her editors hold a gun to her head.'"

Just the News explained the emails from the Obama administration were forced into the public through legal action from American First Legal, and they "chronicle efforts by Biden's then-aides in the vice president's office to suppress stories about Hunter Biden's relationship with the Ukraine energy company Burisma Holdings during a Biden trip to Ukraine in December 2015."

AFL president Stephen Miller said, during an interview on "Just the News, No Noise," "Joe Biden and the Biden vice presidency were intimately involved in the Hunter Biden Burisma affair. They were intimately aware of it. They were intimately aware of the ethical objections, and they were intimately involved in trying to spin and control the press about it."

The report said Miller's group found documentation that Joe Biden personally was involved in generating statements about his son's business operations – even though Joe Biden has claimed over and over that he had no knowledge of Hunter businesses.

One email from Kate Bedingfield, then a press aide to Biden, said the vice president "signed off on this."

The report documented how Joe Biden aides discussed keeping stories about Biden family scandals at a minimum.

At one point, the report said, Bedingfield said about such stories. "None yet. But VP just finished an interview with the Bloomberg reporter traveling with us and she asked about it, though she assures me she's doing everything she can to not use it. I will have a transcript soon but my quick notes on his answer are: No one has any doubt about my record on corruption, I don't talk to my son about his business and my children don't talk to me about mine. I have complete faith in my son."

Miller further accused the National Archives of long concealing the documents from the public.

He charged the Washington establishment organization "is radically committed to stopping the public from accessing these documents, and also clearly is radically committed to attacking anything or anybody that they believe is contrary to their agenda."

