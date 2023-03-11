Reporter describes how 'millions' of migrants 'pour over' the border under Biden

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter said Friday “millions” of people have poured over the U.S. border since President Joe Biden took office.

TRENDING: When helping means more than just giving cash

“Under the Biden administration, we’ve seen millions of illegal immigrants pour over the border,” DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer told Sky News Australia host James Morrow.

WATCH:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP that fiscal year, Fox News reported. CBP data noted that 1.66 million encounters took place in Fiscal Year 2021.

Is Biden's border crisis out of control? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (20 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

CBP also reported encountering 230,000 people in October, the first month of fiscal year 2023, another 233,470 people in November, the second month of fiscal year 2023 and over 250,000 in December.

“It is a really, really, bad situation down there,” Taer said. “You see people from all over the world now, the globe is aware, they are aware the border is open to them.”

Taer noted that a federal judge in Florida ordered the Biden administration to stop using its “alternatives to detention” policy following a lawsuit by Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody of Florida.

“The unprecedented ‘surge’ of aliens that started arriving at the Southwest Border almost immediately after President Biden took office and that has continued unabated over the past two years was a predictable consequence of these actions,” United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell wrote in his ruling.