Republican congressman claims he was unlawfully monitored by FBI

(FOX NEWS) – GOP Rep. Darin LaHood said he believes that he was unlawfully monitored by the FBI, which was made public during a House Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday featuring top intelligence officials.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) declassified a 2021 report in December in which it detailed abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 (FISA). The report stated that the FBI under Section 702 of FISA inappropriately searched the data for an unnamed member of Congress and local political organizations to determine if they had ties to foreign intelligence.

During the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence's hearing on worldwide threats Thursday, LaHood, R-Ill., who leads the working group on Section 702 renewal and oversight for the committee, said that he believed he was the unnamed lawmaker unlawfully monitored by the FBI.

