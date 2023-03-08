A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Republican ex-governor won't rule out third-party run for president

'In case the country is burning down, you may have to have an alternative'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 8, 2023 at 9:45am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Joe Biden delivers a keynote address at the National Association of Counties Annual Legislative Conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is leaving the door cracked on a third-party run for the 2024 presidential election, according to ABC News.

Hogan was highly speculated to run as a Republican in 2024, but announced Sunday that he would not be running for the nomination after giving it “serious consideration.” The former governor told ABC News Tuesday that in the case of a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, he would consider a run as an independent.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

“I have ruled out seeking the Republican nomination. And I haven’t ruled that out [running as an independent]. But it’s not something I’m really working toward or thinking about,” Hogan told ABC News.

Hogan was a successful governor of a blue state, and left office in January after completing his two terms. The moderate Republican went out with a 77% approval rating in the state.

The former governor is a the national co-chair for the third-party organization No Labels, who is seeking a “unity ticket” to provide a less-extreme candidate than that of Trump or Biden. The former governor said this would be a last-ditch effort to prevent either of them from retaining office.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is Larry Hogan delusional to think he has a chance at winning the presidency?

“I mean, they’re not trying to start a third party. They’re not committed to doing that. But in case the country is burning down, you may have to have an alternative,” Hogan told ABC News.

Democratic think tank Third Way wrote a memo, obtained by Politico, voicing their concerns about such a ticket. The group worries Democratic votes would be peeled away from Biden, giving a boost to the GOP candidate in 2024.

Hogan seemed to be willing to be on such a ticket in the event that it is triggered, according to ABC News.

“If you got to an election when the nominees were Biden and Trump and 70% of America didn’t want that, you wouldn’t rule it out, right?” he told ABC News.

Hogan’s team did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Republican ex-governor won't rule out third-party run for president
'Tons of support': State's first Satan club opens up at elementary school
Wild brawl breaks out on flight after man's wife allegedly gets bumped
'Wanna see something?' Lunch lady allegedly had sex with student, sent nude images for months
'The Watchmaker's Daughter': New action thriller tells riveting story of Corrie ten Boom
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×