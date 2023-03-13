Republicans are coming after these House Dems in 2024

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republicans are targeting 37 Democratic-held House seats in order to bolster their slim majority in the chamber in 2024, according to a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) press release.

The NRCC released a target list outlining 35 incumbent seats and two open seats, vacated by Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Katie Porter of California, both of whom are running for the Senate instead, Politico reported. Many of the targeted Democratic seats are held by those who won close races in their previous election that Republicans hope to clench.

“Republicans are in the majority and on offense. We will grow our House majority by building strong campaigns around talented recruits in these districts who can communicate the dangers of Democrats’ extreme agenda,” Republican Virginia Rep. Richard Hudson, the chairman of the NRCC, said in a statement.

Reps. Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Gabriel Vasquez of New Mexico and Pat Ryan of New York are among 19 Democrats on the target list who won tight races by less than 1 percentage point that the NRCC fundraised heavily against, according to Politico.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus, Oregon Rep. Val Hoyle, Rhode Island Rep. Seth Magaziner and Texas Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who all won their elections by single digits, are also on the list, according to Politico. California Rep. Josh Harder, Florida Rep. Darren Soto and North Carolina Rep. Jeff Jackson won by larger margins of over 12 percentage points, yet are still on the target list.

Other members on the target list include Mary Peltola of Alaska; Mike Levin of California; Jahana Hayes of Connecticut; Eric Sorensen of Illinois; Frank Mrvan of Indiana; Sharice Davids of Kansas; Jared Golden of Maine; Hillary Scholten and Dan Kildee of Michigan; Angie Craig of Minnesota; Don Davis and Wiley Nickel of North Carolina; Chris Pappas of New Hampshire; Susie Lee and Steven Horsford of Nevada; Greg Landsman, Marcy Kaptur and Emilia Sykes of Ohio; Andrea Salinas of Oregon; Susan Wild, Matt Cartwright and Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania; Abigail Spanberger of Virginia; and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Kim Schrier of Washington.

The NRCC is a political committee focused on electing more Republicans to the U.S. House, and increasing the GOP’s control. The committee gets its funding from individual donors, and directs its assets toward Republican candidates and party leaders.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hasn’t released its own target list yet, but released a list of Democrats whose seats are vulnerable on Friday, Politico reported. Of the DCCC’s list, the NRCC is targeting all but one seat, and adding several more.

“These House Democrats should be shaking in their boots,” Hudson said.

The DCCC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

