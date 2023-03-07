Republicans formally censure congressman over anti-marriage agenda

Republicans in the state of Texas formally have reprimanded one of their members in Congress over his anti-marriage agenda.

It means that the party not only would not endorse him for re-election, but might be spending money to publicize the circumstances of his censure.

The Washington Stand reports that the state party is urging Rep. Tony Gonzales not to seek re-election.

The issue is that he has cast several votes to redefine "marriage" for all the nation.

"The elected official responded to his constituents with a vulgar Spanish phrase," the report said.

The censure was delivered to Gonzales over the weekend, and the resolution "makes clear that the state GOP may endorse a primary challenger and will offer Gonzales 'no financial or other support' beyond any bare minimum required by law," the report said.

The state, approved on a 57-5 vote, states, "Congressman Tony Gonzales is discouraged from participating in the 2024 Republican Party Primary. If Congressman Gonzales files an application to run for any public office in the 2024 Republican Party Primary, the SREC shall be authorized to spend up to twelve percent (12%) of the Party’s general fund on voter education in the state of Texas, by republishing this censure resolution" and distributing the anti-Gonzales motion to the media.

Gonzales was just one of a handful of House Republicans to vote twice for the so-called "Respect for Marriage Act," which actually would destroy all standards across America for marriage.

It would impose a "a top-down, national redefinition of marriage on all 50 states, compelling all to legally recognize same-sex marriage," in violation of the state party's platform.

The party also noted Gonzales voted against enhanced border security during the worst immigration crisis in U.S. history, and in favor of gun control.

"Rep. Tony Gonzales shouldn’t be surprised that grassroots Republicans in Texas voted to censure him. When you go rogue and vote against your own party on bedrock issues like the fact that marriage is between one man and one woman, you can’t be surprised when it comes back to bite you," Jonathan Saenz of Texas Values Action told The Washington Stand.

The report explained Gonzales used "a vulgar Spanish slang term before inexplicably invoking his Hispanic ethnicity.

He said, "¡No mames RPT! Puro pedo. #GrowingUpMexicanAmerican."

The phrase translates roughly to, “No way, RPT! This is [bovine excrement]."

A spokesperson for the national Republican Party said it would continue to support Gonzales.

The Standard explained, "Gonzales is the latest in a line of Republican figures to face censure for his vote on H.R. 8404. Late last week, the 16th county GOP censured Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) for her support of same-sex marriage. Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) faces a possible statewide censure from the North Carolina Republican Party, which would deny him access to state funding, Reuters news agency reported late last week. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), who gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor seemingly defending her vote to redefine marriage on biblical grounds, has been censured. Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) have also been censured by their state parties."

