Republicans launch probe into source of COVID-19

When the GOP was elected to be the majority in the U.S. House in November, members promised investigations into the Biden administration's border crisis, the war in Ukraine, the Afghanistan pullout, and many more issues.

Including the origins of COVID-19, which a general consensus now says probably came from a lab working on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China.

Although whether the release was an accident or deliberate remains uncertain.

Now that investigation is under way, with a hearing scheduled Wednesday on the issue.

The events are being streamed:

The House Oversight Committee's event will feature the testimony of a former New York Times science writer who was one of the experts to earlier say COVID-19 was from the lab.

That witness is Nicholas Wade, and WND reported a year ago his lengthy analysis of COVID's origins played a role in forcing the establishment and media to quit dismissing that theory.

At the time, Wade, "writing for the Manhattan Institute's City Journal, highlighted emails obtained by the House Oversight and Reform Committee between National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and recently retired National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins."

Wade, who worked at the journals Nature and Science, wrote that the emails provide further evidence of a conspiracy to suppress the idea that the virus emerged from research funded by Fauci's NIAID.

He noted that from "almost the moment the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the city of Wuhan, the medical-research establishment in Washington and London insisted that the virus had emerged naturally."

"Only conspiracy theorists, they said, would give credence to the idea that the virus had escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology," he wrote.

The now-acknowledged lab-leak theory actually started gaining traction in May 2021 when Wade published a nearly 11,000-word analysis concluding the circumstantial evidence clearly pointed to a lab leak. The Wall Street Journal later reported three researchers at the Wuhan lab were hospitalized with possible COVID symptoms in November 2019, when the outbreak in the city of 11 million began.

Wade said last year that those emails didn't then prove the lab leak conspiracy, they made it more plausible.

The correspondence between Fauci and Collins and prominent virologists shows there was a strong case for the virus having lab-made features and reveals they were motivated by political considerations to suppress that theory.

It's now known that Fauci essentially assigned researchers to write a paper discounting the lab leak theory, and even corrected and edited it before it was released. Then he, claiming no participation in the paper, said it supported his idea that the origins were not from the lab.

Wade explained that virologists had told Fauci the virus appeared "inconsistent" with "evolutionary theory," supporting lab leak plausibility. But then there was a telephone conference, and they abruptly reversed themselves.



