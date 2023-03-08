Reruns of 'Andy Griffith,' 'Gunsmoke' OUTDRAW Jill Biden in prime time

Jill Biden had a special televised interview this week – on Monday night – and a "tiny audience" actually "stumbled upon" it, according to a new report from Fox News.

That network, in fact, confirmed her ratings were lower than "TBS' midday repeats of 'Friends,' Investigation Discovery's 'Murder Comes Home,' 'Andy Griffith Show' and 'Gunsmoke' reruns on TV Land Classic, Hallmark's decades-old airings of 'The Golden Girls' and Lifetime's 'Castle' were among Monday’s basic cable offerings to outdraw CNN’s 9 p.m. ET program."

Bluntly describing how her "primetime special" on CNN was a "flop," the report noted the whole network has been struggling to viewers.

The 9 p.m. Eastern slot, in the heart of prime time, actually has been in turmoil since Chris Cuomo was fired more than a year ago.

"The 'CNN Primetime' special, branded 'Jill Biden Abroad,' featured an interview CNN White House correspondent Arlette Saenz that shed a staggering 43% of viewers of CNN’s average 2023 9 p.m. ET viewership," the report said.

Jill Biden had "a dismal" 368,000 total viewers, far behind Fox News' 2.7 million and even MSNBC's 2.3 million for the same time.

"It was CNN’s worst weekday performance at 9 p.m. since June 17, 2022, with the exception of Christmas Eve, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day," the report said.

The report did note that the "tiny audience" that "stumbled upon" her show "got to hear her profess love for her stepson Hunter Biden," who repeatedly has provided scandal after scandal to his father as vice president and now president.

Those range from video encounters with prostitutes to drug-induced stupors to cutting huge financial deals with those living in states that are enemies to the U.S., such as Russia and China, in what critics have charged has been nothing less than a pay-for-play business.

