'Resurrected' C-SPAN guest: 'Exterminate white people off face of the planet'

A threat to the world's entire population of white people got little notice when it appeared on C-SPAN in 2005.

It is getting that attention now, however, with a video making the rounds Wednesday on social media.

The words are from Kamau Kambon, who taught for a time in universities in North Carolina before his contract was not renewed.

He's worked on topics including African Psychology, cultural oppression and mental health.

It was during an appearance on C-SPAN in 2005 that he ranted, during an appearance regarding "Hurricane Katrina Media Coverage," where he finished with:

And then finally I want to say that we need one idea, and we’re not thinking about a solution to the problem. [...] Now, how do I know that white people know that we are going to come up with a solution to the problem? I know it because they have retina scans, they have what they call 'racial-profiling,' DNA banks, and they're monitoring our people, to try to prevent 'the one' person from coming up with 'the one idea.' And the one idea is, how we are going to exterminate white people because that, in my estimation, is the only conclusion I have come to. We have to exterminate white people off the face of the planet, to solve this problem. [...] [We need to] get very serious and not be diverted from coming up with a solution to the problem and the problem on the planet is white people."

Online resources, "alternative encyclopedias," explained other panel members challenged him immediately, including organizer Opio Sokoni, who later told the Raleigh newspaper, "The people at that conference do not support the extermination of white people. That is ridiculous. You can't back up a statement like that. It is immoral. Even the most radical people don't talk like that."

The quote is now, however, making the rounds and stirring disputes on social media:

Man calls for the EXTERMINATION of White people LIVE on C-SPAN! This is no joke. It’s a coordinated plot to commit White genocide. pic.twitter.com/T1hoBUk6Oc — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 22, 2023

Reports say he ran the "BlackNificent Books" company before it went out of business in 2012.

At the time he delivered his racist rant, he was denounced by North Carolina State Provost Larry Nielsen, who said those words were "contrary to any reasoned discussion."

The panel on which he appeared had met at Howard University, and officials there said they rented out space for a panel discussion but it neither was planned nor sanctioned by the school.

"Kamau Kambon was a speaker at this event," but the school confirmed he was "in no way" affiliated with the school. The schools said it "repudiated" the statements.

Some reaction Wednesday to the recirculated video clip on Twitter includes:

"Welcome to the new and woke America."

Okay then... 😶 well... I'm going to go out on a limb here and ask, does this constitute hate speech or encouraging racial murder?

"If this guy or anyone for that matter can utter those words and then just walk away from that podium without any kind of legal consequences, (arrested) then our society is done. I mean really done."

To give some context, this was during the hurricane Katrina hearings on how African Americans experienced in the aftermath. Here’s the full video. pic.twitter.com/7xgiTp3LZ6 — Brian (@bbthomasen) March 22, 2023

